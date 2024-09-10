Eluned Morgan’s summer listening exercise ‘little more than a PR stunt’ – Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has described Eluned Morgen’s summer listening exercise as “little more than a PR stunt” following months of Labour infighting.

After replacing Vaughan Gething as First Minister in August, Baroness Morgan has been using the Senedd recess to get feedback from the public at events and locations across Wales including the Eisteddfod, the Pembrokeshire Show and Pontypridd market.

However, despite spending her first six weeks as First Minister prioritising this “exercise”, Plaid Cymru has been told no objectives have been identified, no evaluation process will be undertaken, and no data will be collected as a result of the project.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth asked the First Minister to outline the objectives, process of evaluating and method of data gathering in a Written Question submitted at the end of August.

In response, the First Minister referred Mr ap Iorwerth to previous answers she gave to questions associated with the matter.

No measurable outcomes

Mr ap Iorwerth MS said: “Much like many Labour Welsh government ambitions, the First Minister’s ‘listening exercise’ has no measurable outcomes or evaluation process.

“It has proved to be little more than a PR stunt to try and curry favour with the public after months of Labour infighting. What was really required this summer was a government getting to work to address the significant challenges facing our economy and public services.

“Eluned Morgan’s summer of silence has amounted to just appointing a stop-gap government with seemingly caretaker Ministers – holding the fort rather than putting a plan of action in place.

“Politicians should always be in listening mode, but after 25 years of running the Welsh government Labour Ministers should be in no doubt about the priorities of the people of Wales.

“Record high NHS waiting lists, a stagnant economy and an underperforming education system is the legacy of successive Labour First Minister”.

Pre-advertised events

Last month the Welsh Government, following a question from Nation.Cymru, clarified that the “listen to Wales” summer engagement programme did not actually entail any pre-advertised events at which people can turn up to ask her questions or put points to her.

A Welsh Government spokesperson told us: “There isn’t a schedule as such – just that the FM (as FM and as Welsh Labour leader) is using every opportunity to get out and about and meet people and seek out / listen to their views.

