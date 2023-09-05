Emaciated dog transformed and awaiting forever home

Staff at RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre have launched a special rehoming appeal for six-year-old lurcher crossbreed Harry, who came into RSPCA in a very poor condition.

Clare Jones from the Upper Colwyn Bay-based centre said: “When Harry came into RSPCA care he was emaciated and had many scars on his face.

“He was found in a filthy backyard with no shelter and was underweight – with a wound to the end of his tail.

“Thankfully, in RSPCA care, he has transformed and is now looking and feeling much better. He came to RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen from another centre and now we wish more than anything that we can find him a forever home where he can lounge on a sofa to his heart’s content.”

Harry is looking for a new owner who:

– is happy to take him on initially as a foster dog with a view to adopt basis initially. This is due to some medication he is currently on. The team at the centre can discuss this further upon application.

– can provide a home without any other pets, especially small furries as he has a high prey drive.

– only has children in the home of secondary school age (11 years plus)

– can provide a garden he could run around in.

Claire added: “Harry is fully muzzle trained and does wear his muzzle whilst on walks due to his high prey drive. But despite this he does walk like a true gentleman.

“Harry is a very calm, placid boy who truly deserves to find a home of his own after having such a difficult life already. He loves interacting with people, enjoying nothing more than leaning into you for a stroke! He has also made some good friends with some dogs at the centre.

“It is so very sad we have not found that perfect person for him yet – but we really hope this changes soon!”

If you are interested in rehoming Harry please fill out an online Puppy Perfect Match form.

As rehoming has slowed across the board – the RSPCA continues to urge anyone looking to take on a new pet to consider rehoming over buying.

Clare added: “We are at capacity and sadly we are receiving less rehoming queries than usual, so if you are considering adding a new pet to your family please consider adopting a rescue.

“Due to the cost of living crisis and other factors we have many dogs and cats on our waiting list so we are hoping we can rehome more of our wonderful residents soon so we can open our doors to more in need.”

Last month the RSPCA released heartbreaking figures about the scale of dog cruelty in Wales.

In 2022, there were 3,379 reports made to the RSPCA about cruelty to dogs in Wales, compared with 3,065 in 2021.

These saddening figures include reports made about intentional harm, neglect and abandonments.

Shockingly, there were 579 reports of intentional harm to dogs in 2022, while there were 45 abandonment reports, 81 reports concerning illegal activity and 1,922 reports relating to neglect.

To help support the RSPCA, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/cruelty

