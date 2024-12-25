Emergency doctor warns against going to Minor Injury Units with serious illnesses

An emergency department doctor has warned of the risks of attending Minor Injury Units (MIUs) with serious illnesses, after dangerously unwell patients—including children—were taken to the wrong place for treatment.

Dr Alastair Richards, Clinical Director for Emergency Care at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “We see unwell kids brought to our MIUs, likely because they’re closer to the community. But it can dangerously delay care.

“My colleagues in MIUs and urgent primary care aren’t trained to deal with these serious medical conditions.”

Chest pain

The issue isn’t limited to children. Dr Richards explained that adults with life-threatening conditions, such as chest pain or stroke symptoms, sometimes attend MIUs instead of calling 999 or going to the Emergency Department. This can also cause delays in treatment at a critical time.

While MIUs offer excellent care for non-life-threatening injuries like cuts, sprains, and fractures, Dr Richards stressed that it’s vital to understand their limitations.

“We see people attending who have an illness rather than an injury. While the MIU teams do their best, they aren’t equipped to manage life-threatening conditions.

“If someone with chest pain goes to an MIU because it’s closer, they’re delaying the specialist care they need, and that delay could lead to a worse outcome than calling an ambulance or going straight to the Emergency Department.” Dr Richards warned.

GP

For illnesses that are not life-threatening and cannot wait for a GP appointment, options such as the NHS urgent primary care services, accessed through a GP or by calling 111, can provide effective support.

Anyone experiencing life-threatening symptoms within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area should call 999 or head to the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital.

To help local residents navigate their options, the Health Board has created the Gwent Health Guide, which offers advice on where to go for medical help in Gwent.

The Gwent Health Guide can be accessed here: Gwent Health Guide – Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

