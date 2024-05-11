End in sight for fine weather as thunderstorm warnings issued

Warm and settled conditions will subside later this weekend, with thunderstorms likely for much of Wales from Sunday.

Although temperatures may reach 24°C for some in Wales this weekend, the Met Office have issued two yellow thunderstorm warnings for Sunday, from around midday to late in the evening.

The run of fine weather will break down from Sunday, as an area of low pressure moves into the southwest bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms.

It will be a fine start for many and cloud will then increase from the southwest, bringing with it a change in conditions.

The Met Office said that people in areas with a yellow warning should expect some disruption, especially to travel. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and there is a slight chance of power cuts.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out on Sunday morning, most likely across southwest England and Wales, but possibly also across western Northern Ireland too. They’ll track steadily north through the afternoon whilst probably growing into larger clumps of rain before clearing Scotland overnight.

“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50mm over two to three hours. Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”

Low pressure will be firmly in charge from the start of next week, bringing widely wet and unsettled conditions. Things will also turn cooler through Monday, with temperatures nearer average for much of next week.

