Energy company axes Welsh language services telling customers to use Google translate instead

Emily Price

A major energy provider will scrap its Welsh language helpline, bills and letters – instructing Welsh speaking customers to use Google translate instead.

A letter sent out to Ovo Energy customers states that the energy provider is “sorry” but from March 8 letters and bills will “no longer be translated into Welsh”.

It goes on to tell customers: “You can switch to getting emails and translate your communication into Welsh.”

The letter then instructs Welsh speaking customers to use the online translation service Goggle translate.

Telephone line

The energy provider will also axe its Welsh speaking customer service telephone line.

Nation.Cymru understands Welsh language services at the energy provider were being staffed by a team of three people.

The Welsh language line first went live in May 2013 under SSE which eventually moved to the OVO brand following the sale of SSE Energy Services to OVO Energy in 2020.

‘Tone deaf’

Heledd Fychan MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for the Welsh Language and Culture, says the energy provider was treating Welsh speakers like “second class citizens”.

She said: “This decision by OVO, and the actions that they have taken, show a severe lack of cultural and linguistic awareness. It is tone deaf and sets the cause of the language back decades.

“Despite having a Welsh Language Commissioner and Welsh language rights, this company thinks that it is ok to treat Welsh speakers like second class citizens.

“It is absolutely outrageous – not to mention offensive – that they are suggesting customers put their bills through Google Translate in order to read them in Welsh.

“The Welsh Language Commissioner must step in to make sure that this essential utility company is aware of its duties to people in Wales.”

Ovo’s decision comes shortly after the closure of HSBC’s Welsh customer service line after the bank claimed that there had been a drop in users.

Urgent calls were made by politicians calling for HSBC to reconsider – but the bank’s bosses said the decision was “final”.

Queries

An OVO spokesperson said: “We’ve contacted the small number of customers who use this service to inform them of the change. We’ll be phasing out the removal of this service, with Welsh translated bills stopping from March, and dedicated Welsh support in place to help with any customer queries until the end of May.

“After this time, customers will have the option to access their bills through the app or request their bills in email format, to allow them to use online translation tools. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

We invited the Welsh Language Commissioner to comment.

