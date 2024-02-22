Energy company axes Welsh language services telling customers to use Google translate instead
Emily Price
A major energy provider will scrap its Welsh language helpline, bills and letters – instructing Welsh speaking customers to use Google translate instead.
A letter sent out to Ovo Energy customers states that the energy provider is “sorry” but from March 8 letters and bills will “no longer be translated into Welsh”.
It goes on to tell customers: “You can switch to getting emails and translate your communication into Welsh.”
The letter then instructs Welsh speaking customers to use the online translation service Goggle translate.
Telephone line
The energy provider will also axe its Welsh speaking customer service telephone line.
Nation.Cymru understands Welsh language services at the energy provider were being staffed by a team of three people.
The Welsh language line first went live in May 2013 under SSE which eventually moved to the OVO brand following the sale of SSE Energy Services to OVO Energy in 2020.
‘Tone deaf’
Heledd Fychan MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for the Welsh Language and Culture, says the energy provider was treating Welsh speakers like “second class citizens”.
She said: “This decision by OVO, and the actions that they have taken, show a severe lack of cultural and linguistic awareness. It is tone deaf and sets the cause of the language back decades.
“Despite having a Welsh Language Commissioner and Welsh language rights, this company thinks that it is ok to treat Welsh speakers like second class citizens.
“It is absolutely outrageous – not to mention offensive – that they are suggesting customers put their bills through Google Translate in order to read them in Welsh.
“The Welsh Language Commissioner must step in to make sure that this essential utility company is aware of its duties to people in Wales.”
Ovo’s decision comes shortly after the closure of HSBC’s Welsh customer service line after the bank claimed that there had been a drop in users.
Urgent calls were made by politicians calling for HSBC to reconsider – but the bank’s bosses said the decision was “final”.
Queries
An OVO spokesperson said: “We’ve contacted the small number of customers who use this service to inform them of the change. We’ll be phasing out the removal of this service, with Welsh translated bills stopping from March, and dedicated Welsh support in place to help with any customer queries until the end of May.
“After this time, customers will have the option to access their bills through the app or request their bills in email format, to allow them to use online translation tools. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
We invited the Welsh Language Commissioner to comment.
We need to tell them “ewch i grafu”, and to put that through Google mistranslate.
Rheswm arall dros rhoi blaen troed i’r cwmnïau mawrion rheibus rhywngwaldol ac i gael rhwydwaith ynni cymunedol go iawn i Gymru. Dewch one Lywodraeth Cymru. Mae gennym genedl i’w chodi a gwlad i’w hadeiladu.
I’ve hated OVO ever since they were forced on me but I’m afraid to switch in case that comes with a mandatory smart meter which they continue to try and impose on me. I just pay their exorbitant bills and don’t speak to them.
I think it was OVO that took over parts of the SSE operations, SSE having previously acquired the operations of SWEB the original South Wales Electricity business. Now SWEB would operate under the rules of the time relating to language services but as ownership becomes more remote the current owners see no good reason to observe such rules. Taking their cue from HSBC. If this isn’t clamped soon there will be a rush of big businesses waving 2 fingers at our language.
OVO is the worst energy company of all! Absolutes thieves! They stole money off me last year…..I complained to the Ombudsman……they made them refund me & made them pay me a £75 bonus too…..after about 12 months effort.
I would advise everyone to move away from these Crooks!!!