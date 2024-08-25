Energy efficient homes set to help alleviate local housing shortages

A new development is set to provide 23 new and energy efficient homes to help alleviate local housing shortages.

Tai Calon’s Glanffrwd development in Ebbw Vale will include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom flats.

Tai Calon has received more than £4m in Social Housing Grant (SHG) funding from the Welsh Government to support the project.

The SHG is used to fund affordable housing schemes identified by local authorities and build new social homes that contribute towards the Welsh Governments 20,000 target for this government term.

Standards

Like all new builds in Wales, the homes will comply with Welsh Development Quality Requirements (WDQR) 2021 as well as Lifetime Home Standards, ensuring that the homes are modern, energy efficient and affordable.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Jayne Bryant, said: “Affordable housing, and more specifically affordable social housing, is a key priority for us.

“Tai Calon’s development will not only contribute towards our affordable homes target, but the energy efficiency of the homes will help tackle climate change and fuel poverty.

“These homes help set the standard for future homes and I look forward to seeing how local residents will benefit when they’re completed later this year.”

Tai Calon Chief Executive, Howard Toplis, was delighted to be able to show off these homes that the Welsh Government helped fund.

He said: “It was great to have the Cabinet Secretary join us to see these top quality, new homes, plus meet some of the tenants who will soon be moving in.

“Raising customer satisfaction is our mission and that is what these energy efficient, spacious homes do. Plus, Tai Calon has the land to build even more much needed affordable homes in Blaenau Gwent.”

