Energy firms announce partnership for Celtic Sea floating offshore wind project

Two energy firms have announced a partnership for a floating offshore wind project in the Celtic Sea.

EDF Renewables has teamed up with international renewable project developer DP Energy, on a joint venture with the aim of generating up to 1GW of low carbon green energy on the scheme, which they say is likely to span Welsh and English waters.

The claim that the floating offshore wind project called ‘Gwynt Glas’ will provide power for approximately 927,400 homes.

They argue that this will contribute a significant part of the Crown Estate’s plan for 4GW of capacity in the Celtic Sea as announced in October 2021.

Work including identification of a refined area of search and detailed constraint studies for the proposed location of the project are already underway.

An area of interest encompassing some 1,500km2 has been identified, which is around 70km from the shore. Initial remote aerial surveys for marine mammal and birds have been taking place since Spring 2021.

The project team will be consulting with key stakeholders and interested parties in the coming weeks to refine the proposed site location.

EDF Renewables UK Head of Offshore Wind Scott Sutherland said “This is a great start to 2022 for us and we are very pleased to announce this partnership with DP Energy.

“We firmly believe Gwynt Glas will be a catalyst for further supply chain growth across the UK which is something we as a company are very supportive of.

“We will use our experience in offshore wind to help bring opportunities for local, regional and national companies on this project and on others, such our Blyth floating project and the two we are bidding for in the ScotWind process.

“Floating offshore wind is an exciting new technology and will bring much needed inward investment which can regenerate coastal economies and communities.”

‘Climate change’

Simon De Pietro, CEO of DP Energy said “DP Energy’s 30-year approach to renewable project development puts the environment and local community front and centre. In our partners, we look for organisations that are as committed as we are to combating climate change.

“With EDF Renewables UK we have found a strong ally to develop Gwynt Glas, who place strong emphasis on capturing the regional supply chain and local community opportunity, alongside protecting our environment.

“Each member of the DP Energy UK team based in Pembroke Dock was born and raised in Wales and are passionate about supporting the growth of a new energy sector that can sustain skilled, well-paid jobs for future generations in coastal regions, in Wales and in the South West of England.”