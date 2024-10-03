Engineering work to prepare for electrification of the Coryton line

This temporary closure will enable teams to focus the majority of our remaining electrification work during this two-week period. This will also enable infrastructure teams to work during the day, reducing the impact on our lineside neighbours who may have been affected by increased night time work.

Please note that additional closures are planned to take place at the end of October into early November 2024. A full schedule of closures on the Coryton line can be found online and TfW recommends that all passengers check before they travel.

During the closure, ticket acceptance will be in place with Cardiff Bus between Cardiff City Centre and Coryton.

Impact on Penarth services

As Coryton services travel onwards to Penarth, from Wednesday 9 to Sunday 20 October, Penarth services will be temporarily reduced to 2 services per hour, with services at half hour intervals travelling between Penarth, Cardiff and Caerphilly.

In addition to the rail service, a rail replacement service will be in place during the AM and PM peaks from Wednesday 9 to Friday 11 October and Monday 14 to Friday 18 October, with buses running every half an hour.

The Coryton to Penarth services will not run during this period.

Please note: There will be no trains running between Cardiff and Penarth between Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 October.

Wales vs Montenegro fixture – Monday 14 October

TfW be running evening services on the Coryton line on Monday 14 October to support passengers travelling in and out of Cardiff to attend the Wales vs Montenegro football match.

More information about the additional services can be found on our events page.

Further details on rail closures across the South Wales Valley lines this Autumn can be found here with all upcoming closures listed here .

Trains may continue to appear as running in journey planners until Friday 4 October.

The transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the Metro has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.