Engineers investigate sports centre after a building defect was identified

Safety measures have been carried out on a sports centre after a building defect was identified.

The defect at Llandrindod Wells Sports Centre has caused sections of the exterior masonry walls of the sports hall building to deflect away from the main structural frame.

Powys County Council says that it implemented immediate preventative safety measures to stabilise the structure and reduce the risk of any further movement.

Despite the issues, the sports centre is open and alternative access arrangements are in place for the public.

Investigation

Engineers from the council are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the defect and are working to ensure the building remains safe for use during their work.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “We are treating this with the utmost seriousness to ensure that the centre and its sports hall is safe for customers.

“We are working with Freedom Leisure to implement suitable access arrangements for customers while further investigative works are carried out.

“We would like to apologies for any inconvenience this may cause but our priority is to ensure that the building is safe to remain open for those who visit and use this sports centre.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

