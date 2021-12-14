England-only Covid broadcasts shouldn’t be on Welsh TV screens, Plaid Cymru MS suggests

A Plaid Cymru MS has suggested that England-only Covid announcements should not be on Welsh TV screens.

Delyth Jewell, a regional Senedd member for South Wales East, has called for broadcast rules to be changed so stop “inaccurate information” being spread in Wales.

During a debate in the Senedd, she pointed to an England-only broadcast made by Boris Johnson on Sunday, which was was broadcast on Welsh TV screens but was “not relevant to us”.

In response, the Welsh Government’s Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths argued that Boris Johnson should make it “very clear” when he’s only “speaking on behalf of the people of England” in an announcement.

Jewell told the Senedd: “On Sunday evening, Trefnydd, Boris Johnson’s broadcast was on Welsh TV screens saying that everyone would receive a third vaccination by the end of the year.

“Now, at the time, this was an England-only announcement, and this isn’t the first time for the Prime Minister to have made a statement broadcast on Welsh TV screens that was not relevant to us.

“The one in May was much worse, when Mr Johnson announced that the advice had changed from stay at home to a slogan that was far more ambiguous. This announcement didn’t apply in Wales.

“The advice here was that we should continue to stay at home, but there was no explanation at the time that the announcement was not relevant to Wales.”

‘Causing confusion’

“I think it’s clear, therefore, that we need changes in broadcasting rules to prevent inaccurate information being broadcast here and causing confusion, if not risks.

“I’m pleased therefore that the co-operation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government includes a commitment to consider establishing a shadow broadcasting and communications authority for Wales, as this body could recommend such a change.

“Could the Government, therefore, timetable a statement on this at some point in the new year, in order to provide details on the next steps?”

The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths replied: “Thank you. I think it’s very important, when the Prime Minister does make these announcements, that he makes it very clear that, on that particular occasion, he’s speaking on behalf of the people of England, and that’s why it was very good to see our First Minister addressing the people of Wales in a similar vein on Monday evening.

“The point you raise, as you say, it is within the co-operation agreement between Delyth Jewell’s party and my own, and I’m sure, as we work through the 46 policies, a statement will be brought before the Senedd.”