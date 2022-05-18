England should declare independence from Wales and Scotland argues Peter Hitchens

England should declare independence from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, journalist and commentator Peter Hitchens has said.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he said that England should get ahead of the independence movements elsewhere in the UK and “leave them instead”.

He said that any party that put English secession from the UK in its General Election manifesto would “win a smashing majority”.

However, he added that it would not constitute independence as Englan had never been dependent on the rest of the UK, and would simply be a restoration of England as a stand-alone nation.

“It would be surprisingly easy, since so much of our government and law is already English, borrowed by others from us,” he said.

“We have a Queen of England. We have the Church of England. Many of our government ministries nowadays only operate in England.

“The Parliament at Westminster is English already, since the days of Simon de Montfort, and has simply given hospitality to others during the long adventure of the Union.

“By becoming wholly English again, it could recover much of its force and its purpose. ”

He added that the days of the British Empire were now over: “Look around Europe and see those nations that are happiest. They are the small compact ones which concentrate on their own business and contentment rather than stomping about the world pretending to be great powers when they long ago ceased to be so.”

Challenged online on what currency England would use, he said that it would continue to use the pound, and “I suspect that without all those subsidies it will be stronger and our credit better than now”.

“If Scotland and Wales want hard borders, they are coming anyway. If not, no need.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

