‘English nationalist’ Boris Johnson will ‘break up UK’ says former Tory party chairman
Boris Johnson leads an “English nationalist” UK Government that will “hasten the break-up of the union” a former chairman of the Conservative Party has said.
Lord Patten, who was the last Governor of Hong Kong until 1997, told LBC that despite being a Conservative he wanted Boris Johnson to lose the next general election.
He feared the union was “really in threat” in the hands of the Prime Minister, adding: “You want to break up the union you send Boris Johnson up to Scotland.”
Asked by presenter Andrew Marr about the possibility of a second term in power for the Prime Minister, he said that “I think what it would do is hasten the break-up of the union”.
“I think that’s true of Scotland and England. I think it’s probably a threat given the way in which the Northern Ireland Protocol is being played, terrible playing fast and loose with the most important peace agreement this country has reached in years over Northern Ireland.
“I think we’re talking about the possible break-up of the union in those circumstances.”
‘Unpopular’
Asked what outcome he would prefer after the next General Election, Chris Patten said that he “would prefer to see probably a coalition which holds the union together”.
He added that he did not believe that the current government was a true Conservative government, describing it as “English nationalist”.
“It’s, unfortunately, both populist and unpopular which is a terrible combination,” he said.
“For me the Conservatives, unless they change very radically, winning the next election would be a disaster for them and the rest of us because I don’t think we have a Conservative government at the moment… and one that you can’t trust.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Happy Days, this must be the Brexit bonus they keep talking about #IndyWales
There are far too many English settlers in Wales for an Independence referendum to win. What is likely to happen is that NI and Scotland will go and the lumpen mass of the electorate in England will wish us gone.
It’s foolish to assume English people living in Wales won’t support independence.
Plenty already do, and many more can be persuaded with the right argument.
But if we demonise them as ‘settlers’ then they won’t support it.
I agree with you Jack! They are part of our communities and many will have children who will share our passion for Wales and the Welsh language. Of course, many of the people who have moved here will have already embraced our communities and lead on matters that will bring us independence. Making them feel detached is a dangerous approach and does not serve Wales well. We must ensure that our arguments show a road to better, healthier communities where people feel valued and all are treated equally.
Liz Saville Roberts. English by birth. A champion for Cymru/Wales and all things Welsh.
Good. If this oaf does nothing else, let’s hope he does that. But he does not control the divorce settlement
He is not English he is a ‘Citizen of Nowhere’ a real ‘nowhere person’ like his cabinet…
I could have said that Boris is a Turkish/American tax dodger using the name Johnson which was adopted to protect his grandfather’s identity after Ali Kemal was assassinated by the Ottomans. But that is only a part of his family history without getting into the von Pfeffel side of the family who are all German and French refugee minor aristocrats…see Trump for comparison of skin deep nationality…now I need to lie down in a darkened room…
Boris Johnson is an English imperialist plain and simple, and I emphasise the simple. And where Welsh & Scottish nationalism is a force for good his blinkered ideology is from a regressive time when England used the facade of Britain to turn half the globe pink. And we in Wales have the unenviable title of being England’s first trophy nation exploited and subsequent blueprint thereafter. And I find with Brexit that Boris Johnson’s intentions are to reignite the long dead embers of empire, which is the equiverlent of him trying to squeeze his now fat belly into a pair a… Read more »
Unless Westminster, in general, changes it’s approach to, not just the other countries of the UK, but northern areas of England too, the UK as we know it will not exist in 2030. Maybe even changing now is too late – the damage has been done. People in Cymru deserve better – it won’t happen within the Union. Time for independence.