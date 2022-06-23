‘English nationalist’ Boris Johnson will ‘break up UK’ says former Tory party chairman

Boris Johnson leads an “English nationalist” UK Government that will “hasten the break-up of the union” a former chairman of the Conservative Party has said.

Lord Patten, who was the last Governor of Hong Kong until 1997, told LBC that despite being a Conservative he wanted Boris Johnson to lose the next general election.

He feared the union was “really in threat” in the hands of the Prime Minister, adding: “You want to break up the union you send Boris Johnson up to Scotland.”

Asked by presenter Andrew Marr about the possibility of a second term in power for the Prime Minister, he said that “I think what it would do is hasten the break-up of the union”.

“I think that’s true of Scotland and England. I think it’s probably a threat given the way in which the Northern Ireland Protocol is being played, terrible playing fast and loose with the most important peace agreement this country has reached in years over Northern Ireland.

“I think we’re talking about the possible break-up of the union in those circumstances.”

‘Unpopular’

Asked what outcome he would prefer after the next General Election, Chris Patten said that he “would prefer to see probably a coalition which holds the union together”.

He added that he did not believe that the current government was a true Conservative government, describing it as “English nationalist”.

“It’s, unfortunately, both populist and unpopular which is a terrible combination,” he said.

“For me the Conservatives, unless they change very radically, winning the next election would be a disaster for them and the rest of us because I don’t think we have a Conservative government at the moment… and one that you can’t trust.”

