English split over whether Wales’ or England’s pandemic approach is best

The English are split over whether the approach taken in Wales or England to deal with the pandemic is the best, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by YouGov shows 32% of the English population preferring the approach taken in England, only marginally ahead of those who prefer the approach taken in Wales, at 31%.

Respondents were asked: “Thinking generally, do you prefer the approach that has been taken in Wales or the approach that has been taken in England?”

The policies in England have been set by the UK Government, while policies in Wales have been set by the Welsh Government. The poll was used to gauge the public’s reaction to both governments’ approaches as they have dealt with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

In Wales, a number of restrictions were put in place to try to tackle the surge in cases, while in England, the UK Government opted not to do the same.

The poll also shows that while English people are split on which approach they prefer over all, they tend to have similar views on individual policies as the Welsh.

It suggests that 55% of people in England would support following the approach taken in Wales by closing English nightclubs. This is versus 33% who oppose doing so.

It also suggests that 51% of English people would support limiting indoor meetings to a maximum of six people, as has been the case in Wales since 26 December. Two in five (40%) of people in England oppose implementing this rule.

Around half of English people (49%) also support changing the rules in England to prevent people from attending large sports and entertainment events, with 41% opposed to doing so. In Wales, the Welsh Government put in place measures to limit such events to 50 people outdoors and 30 indoors.

The poll was conducted between January 4 and 7, 2022, with 1,510 people in England aged 18 and over.