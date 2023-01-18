English Tory MP slams Senedd expansion plans
Former Conservative minister Jonathan Gullis has attacked plans to expand the Senedd, describing it as a waste of money.
During a question to Welsh secretary David TC Davies during Wednesday’s meeting of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Mr Gullis, the Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North, said: “Wales gets £1.20 per head for public services for every £1 in England. Yet the Welsh Labour-run government spends less than this on their public services”.
“Does the minister agree with me that ruinous Welsh Labour Government should stop wasting the money on things like the Senedd expansion and instead spend money where it is needed, tackling the backlogs in hospitals and stopping the decline of education in Wales?”
The Welsh Secretary replied: “There is money being wasted in the Senedd on, for example, up to £100 million increasing the number of Senedd members at a time of economic difficulty, and I hope that the Members chuntering on the other side of the House are listening carefully to what he has to say.”
£12 million
Proposals to expand the Senedd from 60 members to 96 have been backed by both Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru.
The cost of expansion is estimated to be around £12 million per year, with the changes introduced in time for the next Senedd election in 2026.
An opinion poll conducted last summer suggested the public aren’t on board with the expansion plans.
The YouGov poll asked the public: ‘Do you support or oppose increasing the number of seats in the Senedd, from 60 to 96?’
With ‘don’t’ knows’ removed, only 39% backed expanding the Senedd, with 61% opposed.
A large chunk of respondents, 33%, however, fell into the ‘don’t know’ bracket, suggesting that there is a lack of public knowledge about the plans.
Then Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, demand a referendum on expanding the Senedd last year, a call which has been supported by the Welsh Conservatives.
I firmly support the expansion of the Senedd (to 100 members for a Lower House) but if this is going to happen the Welsh Government must step up and win the argument for change with the people of Cymru. We should take note that once again the Welsh Conservatives are opposed to effective governance, still living in a pre-devolution fantasyland.
The house in need of correction brings on another (Virginia and the ‘Leader of the House’, the other day) double act, Jonny Gullis and David ‘Twin Carb’ Davies to stage a little theatre before that sad assembly….
They will never remove the contamination of Fat Shanks and should pull the building down and make another cenotaph, this one to all those who died under this Tory Government…
I’m in two minds as to the expansion of the Senedd, 96 is a large number. However, as Cymru is shortly going to be less represented in Westminster increasing the Senedd seems only right. What bothers me is the cheek of the Tories when the poor state of Cymru is mainly down to them. They appear to voice concern when in reality it just political point scoring in the hope of gaining votes.
It’s all Fluff, they really don’t care how big the Senedd is, because at the end of the day. It still won’t stop The English running the UK, and speaking, or lack there of, for the Welsh and Scots abroad.
The Welsh Government needs to make a strong case and win over the ‘don’t knows’. There is a complacency within Welsh Labour in their failure to present robust arguments and promote them to the public at large.
Seeing as a poll is being cited in this report i would point out that in the only poll that mattered – the 2021 elections to the Senedd – 75% of those who were elected were members of parties that campaigned on a manifesto which supported increasing the number of Senedd members. The people of Wales have clearly spoken on this matter.
I have no issue if the Welsh Tories in the Senedd voicing their concerns over this matter, after all that’s what they were democratically elected to do. But for a Tory MP who represents an English constituency it really is none of his business!!
Mr Gullis should focus on matters in England which effects his constituents in Stoke on Trent.
What a joke, when their ‘House of Cronies’ has approaching 1000 FatBoys, pockets probably stuffed with multimillion kickbacks from deals for unusable PPI.
They fear a more efficient Senedd with a proportionate number of members for the increasing workload.
We’ll take our independence and build a better way to live.
Yeah, cause people just don’t understand do they? Apparently Only the English (Who pretend to be British) are entitled to represent themselves. On Wales and Scotland, I still don’t understand why Enemies of the UK don’t use how both countries are treated as a stick to S**** England over the head with. Surely if you were Russia, or even China. You could do so much to the image of the UK (England) if you were to explain to your population what the UK actually is. They aren’t white Knights sat atop a Morale high horse!