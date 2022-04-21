English Tory MP slams Welsh Government for allowing staff a weekly ‘wellness hour’

An English Conservative MP has slammed the Welsh Government for allowing staff one hour off a week to focus on their ‘wellness’.

Ben Bradley, who represents a seat in Nottinghamshire, criticised the policy in the Telegraph newspaper.

“Rather than introducing wellness hours, civil service mandarins should be focused on getting their staff back to the office and implementing the reforms of the elected government,” he said.

The Welsh Government have said that the policy allows staff time for “attending fitness classes, going for walks and taking painting classes”. It was “good business sense” to do activities such as yoga and “mindfulness” to help workers “switch off and relax,” they said.

The permanent secretary of the Welsh Government Dame Shan Morgan said at the time of its lunch that the policy showed the public sector was leading by example against the backdrop Wales-only initiatives such as the Well-Being of Future Generations Act and the Welsh Prosperity for All strategy, which seeks to grow the economy inclusively, spread opportunity and also promote well-being.

“I find the walk to the office helps to prepare me for the day ahead, while the walk home allows me to – literally and figuratively – leave work behind,” she said.

The policy was trialled by the Welsh government in 2018 and has now been rolled out as part of an agreement with unions PCS, Prospect and the FDA. Time can also be tacked onto designated lunch breaks, used to start work late or to finish early.

