Enquiries ongoing after human bone fragment found in Newport

Enquiries are ongoing after a fragment of bone, believed to be human, was found outside a burial plot in a Newport cemetery yesterday, September 29.

Gwent Police stated: “We were called to St Woolos cemetery in Newport at around 12.55pm on Thursday September 29 after a fragment of bone was found in an area not designated for a burial plot.

“The bone is believed to be human and will be forensically examined.”

Superintendent Vicki Townsend said: “We’re liaising with the Ministry of Justice and Newport City Council in relation to this report.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and this includes work to analyse the bone fragment more fully.

“For anyone with concerns, we’ve set up a dedicated phone line and the number is 0800 051 4553.

“If you do have concerns, I would ask you to please call the dedicated number provided rather than dialling 101 or 999.”

