‘Entrenched anti-Muslim hate’ must be tackled, says Tell Mama

An organisation monitoring Islamophobia said its research shows there was already “entrenched anti-Muslim hate” ahead of the violent disorder which has broken out across parts of the UK in the past week.

Six in 10 British Muslims who took part in a survey for Tell Mama which was carried out in the two-week period before the Southport stabbings said they felt anti-Muslim hate in British society has increased in the past year.

The killings at a dance studio in the Merseyside town on July 29 led to days of violent unrest after false speculation about the identity of the teenage suspect spread online.

Mosques

Mosques have come under attack during a series of riots, prompting the Government to bring in urgent measures to provide extra protection to the places of worship.

Tell Mama, which stands for measuring anti-Muslim attacks, said it had carried out a survey of 550 British Muslims from July 15 to July 29, to track experiences of people since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent war in Gaza.

The polling, by Survation, found that more than a quarter (27%) of those who took part had experienced an anti-Muslim hate incident in the past year, something the organisation described as a “concerning statistic”.

Tell Mama said its findings also showed a rise in verbal abuse and anti-Muslim prejudice, but that more than two-thirds (69%) of British Muslims who were victims of such abuse did not report these to police or other authorities.

Asked on a scale of one to 10 how safe they feel since October 7, with 10 being associated with feeling very safe, almost one in three (28%) of those questioned said under five.

Trepidation

Iman Atta, Tell Mama director, said: “These findings demonstrate that British Muslims feel a sense of trepidation and a growing sense of the toxic nature of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

“This is even before the recent events and the attacks on mosques like Southport mosque by members of the far right.

“We have a real problem now and that is entrenched anti-Muslim hate in the minds of some in our communities.

“We need to actively and pro-actively challenge this hate wherever and whenever we come across it through peaceful dialogue, engagement and law enforcement where necessary.”

