Environmentally conscious ice rink comes to Newport this Christmas

An environmentally-friendly synthetic ice rink comes to Newport’s ICC Wales this December, featuring magical illuminated lights and falling snow.

The location, in the shadows of the iconic Celtic Manor, features a festive indoor synthetic ‘Glice’ rink – which promises to be even better and bigger for 2024, and is the perfect activity for all the family.

Visitors of all ages can glide across the smooth synthetic ice and take in the sights and sounds of Christmas, as they journey through magical illuminated light tunnels and falling ‘snow’.

Whether you’re a seasoned skater or beginner, this is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Wonderland

After working up an appetite, visitors can eat, drink and be merry at a range of festive food and drink stalls. From next-level street food to a festive tipple or two, a visit has something for everyone to create those magical memories this Christmas.

For health and safety purposes, under 12s must be accompanied by an adult on the ice. Over 12’s must have adult supervision near the rink.

For children aged 4-8, there must be 1 adult per 2 children. For children aged 8-12, there must be 1 adult per 4 children.

Traditional ice skating with a twist, Glice is much kinder to the environment.

Looks like ice, feels like ice, but isn’t ice. At ICC Wales, sustainability is at the heart of our venue.

This is the first ever eco-friendly Glice rink in south Wales, with 0% additional emissions, 100% fun.

Themed and inclusive sessions

This year, the organisers are ensuring everyone can enjoy themselves, with relaxed sessions for those preferring a more serene setting, whiles also turning up the excitement at other sessions with live music, DJ sessions and music from favourite movies and singers.

On Tuesday, 17 December at 4pm is a relaxed SKATE session designed to ensure everyone can enjoy the magic of the season.

This session is perfect for those who prefer a quieter, more serene environment:

The rink will be softly illuminated with full, beautiful lights. Music will be played at a gentler volume, creating a calming and inclusive atmosphere.

On Tuesday 17 December will be a Live Music Night and on Sunday 22 December visitors can expect a DJ Disco/Pop Night

Transport yourself to sunny shores with the hottest beats straight from Ibiza for the ultimate skate party vibe. on 27 December for Ibiza DJ Sessions.

And for all Disney Frozen fans, Saturday 28 December will see a Let It Snow with Elsa and Anna event where children can Join Elsa and Anna for a magical, snow-filled skate experience.

This year even has a Taylor Swift night where Swifties can unite and glide to Taylor’s greatest hits in a fan-favourite session.

With limited spaces, organisers are advising guests to secure their spots early as sessions fill up fast.

Find out more and book here.

