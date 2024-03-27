Epic drone light show comes to Cardiff this Good Friday

Evolution, the epic drone light show coming to Cardiff this Good Friday, has announced City Hospice as their official charity partner in Cardiff.

The partnership will raise much-needed funds to support the Cardiff-based charity, with volunteers and nurses dedicated to the hospice also benefitting from free tickets to the must-see show.

Volunteers will raise money at the event offering glow-in-the-dark merchandise and face glitter to attendees on the night. With multiple donation points also set up for attendees to donate throughout the night. All proceeds will support City Hospice.

What to expect

The event is brought to Cardiff by Celestial (creators of drone light shows for brands across the globe), and Yuup (the local experiences company).

Following a hugely successful pilot in Bristol and the West Midlands during December, including sell out shows, Evolution is set to tour the UK. It kicks off first here in Cardiff on Friday 29th March for one night only, taking place at Sophia Gardens, home of Glamorgan County Cricket.

Evolution, the drone light show, presents the very latest in creative entertainment with a spellbinding celebration of the living world. Audiences will be immersed in an epic-scale event using hundreds of drones in the night sky, fusing cutting-edge technology and creativity to spark the imagination and stir the soul.

The narrated story starts with the Big Bang, the explosive birth of the universe, before journeying into the remarkable origins of conscious life on Earth.

Bring charity home to Cardiff

City Hospice has strong roots in Cardiff and has been running for 40 years, providing free medical and nursing care for patients facing life-limiting illness. As part of their mission to provide support to their patients and families, City Hospice continues to support the running of their services through fundraising.

Mac Smith, Fundraising and Events Manager at City Hospice said: “We’re ecstatic to be the official charity for Evolution Cardiff. Fundraising is a vital part of ensuring we can continue to provide our services to those who need us. As part of this we’re actively involved in partnering with local events and businesses. Sharing this epic scale event with our team is an added bonus and brilliant thank you for all their hard work”.

Dominic Mills, Founder & CEO of Yuup, the experience platform bringing us Evolution, comments: “Yuup exists to create positive social impact within the community so supporting local charity initiatives is a hugely important part of taking our events to cities across UK. Alongside our partner Celestial, we’re thrilled to be supporting City Hospice and the incredible difference they make to the people of Cardiff.”

Get involved

It’s not too late to catch this unique immersive experience. For those keen to secure a ticket to this spellbinding show, tickets cost £20 per adult, and children/ concessions cost £15, all available at yuup.co/evolution

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

