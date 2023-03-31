Epic TV series to reveal Wales’ iconic lost landmarks

Epic ITV series ‘Vanished Wales’ is set to return to screens and will reveal some of Wales’ iconic lost landmarks that have all disappeared within living memory.

The ITV Cymru Wales series will follow presenter Adeola Dewis on a journey across Wales to reveal the remarkable stories behind 16 significant sites of history and heritage that have all disappeared from our landscape.

From Victorian villages and post-war factories, to iconic centres of sport, faith and culture, these landmarks shaped the Wales we know today and were all demolished within the last 60 years.

Iconic

Across five episodes, Adeola uncovers fascinating stories of iconic landmarks including the legendary music venue where Jimi Hendrix performed, Wales’ first permanent Mosque, the famous factory that inspired the Sydney Opera House and a seaside railway that made world history.

The series also remembers the lost communities of Wales that were found in the villages and historic districts now reduced to rubble as recently as the 1980s.

Explore

Adeola will explore what remains of Troedrhiwfuwch in the Rhymney Valley, Pantywaun near Dowlais, the famous Triangle in Merthyr Tydfil and the Irish heartland of Newtown in Cardiff.

ITV Cymru Wales presenter Adeola Dewis said: “We can spend a lifetime not knowing the different histories of our environment.

“It’s been very special to play a part in sharing the legacies of these much missed landmarks that are still remembered by those whose lives were intimately tied to them.”

Cherished

Carwyn Jones, Series Producer of Vanished Wales, added: “It’s been a huge privilege to tell these poignant and powerful stories and they serve as a precious reminder of our past.

“For this series we filmed with nearly 100 members of the public, from right across Wales, who all spoke passionately about the cherished buildings that were once on their doorstep.

“As one of our contributors said to us: ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone’.”

