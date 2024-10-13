Eryri named as a top European winter destination

Wales’ largest National Park has been named as one of Europe’s top destinations to visit in the winter alongside the Bavarian Alps and Lapland.

Eryri appeared at number three in Lonely Planet’s best 14 European locations to explore when the weather turns chilly.

The travel guide publisher described the beautiful north Wales park as “a dramatic assemblage of mountains, glittering coastline, lakes, ancient woodland and roaring waterfalls”.

Snow

The publisher promised visitors to the mountainous region a display of stunning autumn colours in September and October and the chance of snow between November and March.

Nearly 4 million people visit Eryri – the oldest and biggest of Wales’ three National Parks – every year to explore its towering peaks and beautiful valleys as well as discovering its lesser-trodden paths.

It covers a total of 823 square miles including over 11,000 hectares of native woodland and 1497 miles of route for hikers to explore.

Spectacular

Although the park can be cold and wet, with plenty of waterproof, warm layers, visiting Eryri during the colder months is said to be nothing short of spectacular.

Climbers hoping to summit Eryri’s iconic mountain Yr Wyddfa in the depths of winter are warned that the mountain can see significant snowfall and a dramatic change in the conditions underfoot compared to the summer months.

Crampons, ice axes and helmets are a must along with emergency insulation blankets, head torches, maps and a compass.

Breath taking

But those who do take on the challenge and reach the top of Wales’ highest mountain will be treated to breath taking views of the Welsh countryside.

Member of the Senedd for Aberconwy, Janet Finch-Saunders, welcomed the news that the beautiful region had been named one of Europe’s top winter vacation dreams.

She said: “All involved in the tourism sector should be proud that there tireless efforts are ensuring that Eryri is ranked amongst the top destinations in Europe.

“The opportunity this presents is incredible. With travellers globally turning to Lonely Planet for inspiration, every tourism body in Wales should now be receiving support from Welsh Government to boost promotion, and capitalise on this exciting chance at what is historically a difficult season.

“With Manchester, Liverpool, and Birmingham airports the closest to our national park, I hope that a major effort is being made to promote Eryri in arrivals.”

Lonely Planet’s full list can be found below:

1 – Tallinn, Estonia

2 – Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

3 – Eryri, Wales

4 – Madeira, Portugal

5 – Bilbao, Spain

6 – Côte d’Azur, France

7 – Bavarian Alps, Germany

8 – Santorini, Greece

9 – The Alentejo, Portugal

10 – Lyon, France

11 – Cinque Terre, Italy

12 – Cappadocia, Türkiye

13 – Budapest, Hungary

14 – Lapland, Finland

