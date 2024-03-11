Eryri National Park among the world’s ‘top 10 happiest walks’

A unique study has analysed hundreds of Instagram posts to reveal which walking trails make us smile the most – with a Welsh addition sitting pretty among contenders from across the world.

At number four on the coveted list, perhaps at no surprise to anyone in Wales, is Eryri National Park.

UK entries

Although there is only the one Welsh entry on the list, the UK has been served heavily in the top ten, with the South West Coast Path, England claiming the all-important number one spot, the Thames Path second and Scotland’s Cairngorm Mountains at number 7.

The Blue Mountains, Australia, came in at number 3, the Appalachian Mountains at number 5, the Bruce Trail at number 6, the Canadian Rockies at number 8, the Alps took the number 9 position, with the Carpathian mountains coming in at number 10.