Europe must do more to combat antisemitism, says top Jewish leader

Governments across Europe need to take action against a rise in antisemitism driving Jews to abandon the continent, according to the leader of the European Jewish Association (EJA).

EJA chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said 40,000 Jews have left Europe in recent years with no intention of returning as a result of a rise in antisemitic sentiment.

The rabbi said antisemitism has skyrocketed by 2,000%, according to statistics he says have been collated by organisations which monitor antisemitism.

“Critical year”

Mr Margolin said 2025 will be a “critical year” for European Jews because the course of action governments take to combat antisemitism will determine the future of Jewish communities on the continent.

“There’s still a chance that Jewish people will be living in Europe,” Mr Margolin told The Associated Press ahead of a gala dinner honouring former Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades for his efforts to foster closer Cyprus-Israel relations during his tenure.

“But if the governments of Europe will not take serious measures that we are demanding from them in this year this is the beginning of the end of Jewish presence in Europe,” he said.

He said the EJA, the largest Jewish organisation in Europe representing several hundred Jewish communities, brought together Jewish leaders from across the continent for a summit on tackling rising antisemitism.

He said European governments need to move beyond mere verbal condemnations of antisemitic behaviour and take effective action to ensure the safety and security of Jewish institutions and Jews practising their customs in Europe.

“Code of conduct”

Authorities also need to establish a “code of conduct” by which demonstrations against Israel do not devolve into antisemitic protests, Mr Margolin said.

These immediate steps should be accompanied by “strong and swift” punishment of individuals found guilty of antisemitic actions, he said, with Europe needing prosecutors who have a clear understanding of the many forms antisemitism can take, as well as programmes introduced in schools to educate people against antisemitic attitudes.

“But more important is the willingness of the government to combat antisemitism,” said Mr Margolin.

He said antisemitism is “coming from all sides of the political spectrum” as Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels concern and uncertainty within Europe that’s compounded by “demographic change.”

Mr Margolin attributed political shortsightedness to European elected officials who “pretend to think that everything is just all right” and “do not understand the emergency of combating antisemitism”.

He said his organisation chose to hold the summit in Cyprus because Jewish people on the eastern Mediterranean island nation feel “very, very welcome” and secure while the government has close relations with the state of Israel.

According to Mr Margolin, opposition to the Jewish state is the prime reason for antisemitism in Europe.

“The moment the government is friendly towards Israel and understands and defends Israel’s right to defend itself, it reduces a lot of tension against Jewish people,” Mr Margolin said.

