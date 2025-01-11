‘Europe’s largest multi-sport festival’ rejects alternative route despite communities at ‘breaking point’

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A famous triathlon event will likely keep the same route for this year rather than using a proposed alternative which would nearly take it to Cardigan.

Billed as ‘Europe’s largest multi-sport festival’, the event features swimming, biking and running over a variety of distances, with elite athletes completing all three disciplines at maximum distance to earn the coveted Long Course Weekend medal.

The Tenby-based multi-day triathlon events have been held in the summer since 2010 in the county, but concerns have been raised about loss of trade and inconvenience due to the road closures associated, particularly the cycling events, the current longest 112-mile route taking in parts of the south of the county including Wisemans Bridge, Saundersfoot, Tenby and Pembroke.

Back in December, Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council heard that some south county communities were “at breaking point” from road closures.

Local members Cllr Chris Williams and Cllr Alec Cormack had asked in a notice of motion, at that meeting, the council withdraw support for the annual Long Course Weekend, with that support taking the form of ‘in-kind’ support such as road closures and car parking rather than direct financial input.

In a supporting statement, the two councillors said: “Our community is at breaking point; residents and businesses in Saundersfoot, Amroth, Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall are effectively cut-off for the majority of a Saturday each June/July by the Long Course Weekend two-lap bike race. Many other areas of South Pembs are similarly affected, some on both Saturday and Sunday if they are also on the run course too.”

Since their notice of motion was publicised, an alternative arrangement was mooted by the Long Course organisers for one circular route on the eve of the council meeting.

It was agreed at that meeting the joint notice be put on hold pending a special meeting to consider the late proposals ahead of any decision by Cabinet; the extraordinary meeting of the Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee, which took place on January 10.

A report given to members asked them to consider the notice, along with responses from Long Course organisers Activity Wales; a mooted potential alternative single loop route which would see cyclists on the 112-mile route go from Tenby as far north as Crosswell and Crymych before the final return to Tenby via Reberth, removing Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot.

The report highlighted Activity Wales’ response: “After internal review and listening to some of the concerns we have proposed a new bike route. We propose transitioning to an open-road format for the bike course in 2025 and introducing a new single-loop route.”

It said the open-road format “decreases the logistical challenges of full road closures, minimising disruption to non-event traffic”.

At the special meeting, a proposal by Cllr Di Clements called for the cycling route to remain the same for this year, ahead of potential changes in future years, warning of “significant reputational damage” changing from a closed road format for those who had already booked for this year.

Cllr Clements’ proposal, taking the form of a series of recommendations to Monday’s Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet meeting where a final decision will be made, was for the event route to remain the same for this year, with hopes for the larger issues to be scrutinised before the 2026 event instead.

That proposal, along with a later recommendation for a former host agreement between the council and the organisers, was backed by committee members, with a final decision to be made by Cabinet at its January 13 meeting.

