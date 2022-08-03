Eurovision – Labour accused of letting opportunity slip through their hands

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have accused the Welsh Government and Labour-run Cardiff Council of “letting an enormous opportunity slip through their hands” by withdrawing from the bid to host 2023 Eurovision in Cardiff.

The comments come after Cardiff Council announced this morning that they, along with the Welsh Government and the Principality stadium, will not go ahead with a bid to host Eurovision 2023.

The main reason for not going ahead with the bid has been put down to the risk of having to cancel a number of major events scheduled to take place at the Principality Stadium next Spring.

Showcase

Cardiff Liberal Democrat Leader Cllr Rhys Taylor said: “The Labour run council and Welsh Government have just let an enormous opportunity slip through their hands.

“Hosting Eurovision would have allowed us to showcase both Cardiff and Wales to the world.

“Both Scotland and England have hosted Eurovision in the past, it is long overdue that Wales got its own shot.

“To abandon the citt’s bid this early on shows a complete lack of ambition for Cardiff and Wales by Labour.”

“There are also questions to be answered about the reasoning for the abandonment of the bid, we know infrastructure arrangements had been raised as a concern by residents, especially following the Ed Sheeran concert a few months ago.

“If the Labour council had invested better in our public transport systems maybe, we would have a different outcome.”

Strong Case

A statement from Cardiff Council announcing the withdrawal reads: “The BBC, as the event organisers, have released detailed specifications for each city wishing to bid to host the event.

“As partners, we have been working through these in detail.

“It is clear that on many of these Cardiff would have a very strong case to become the host city for Eurovision 2023.

“However, the complexity of staging the event means that a significant number of scheduled events in the Principality Stadium during Spring 2023 would have to be cancelled as a result.

“These include the European Wheelchair Rugby Championships, ‘The Road to Principality’, a key event in the WRU Community rugby calendar, and a major international artist contracted to appear, among other events.”

