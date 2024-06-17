Event planned to commemorate Dinorwic quarrymen and honour area’s original Welsh names

Stephen Price

A unique event is set to take place to commemorate the North Wales Quarrymen’s Union and to demand the protection of Dinorwic quarry’s historic Welsh place names which have been replaced by English names such as ‘Dali’s Hole’.

Taking place at the sword on the shore of Llyn Padarn on 23 June, the event will be held to mark the 150th anniversary of the first battle of the North Wales Quarrymen’s Uunion.

Organisers hope create a tribute to those who died, with many suffering from silicosis in the quarries which employed 15,000 at the turn of the twentieth century.

Respect

Another key element of the event will be to demand that the memory of the quarrymen who shaped the landscape is respected.

To this end, organisers are calling for the Ponciau and Sinciau (galleries and deep holes) to be marked with their correct names, as well as the names of the men who lost their lives in Chwarel Dinorwig to be etched in stone at appropriate places.

Organisers are also calling on Cyngor Gwynedd to engage with First Hydro (now called ENGIE) the quarry owner to secure agreement that the traditional Welsh names given to the parts of the quarry cannot be displaced by modern English names which were given by climbers in the last 40 years such as Mordor, The Lost World, Dali’s Hole and others.

During the event, Cor Meibion y Penrhyn will perform at the lakeside and will sing the traditional hymns that were once sung during the kick outs and strikes.

Harsh landscape

Poetry by quarrymen will also be read out during the event, with attendees expected from Bethesda Ffestiniog and Dyffryn Nantlle and the wider region.

Arfon Wyn will sing and offer a prayer for the men who lost their lives and the thousands whose lives were shortened by silicosis.

The event is organised by a Facebook group Eryri Wen and a Member of the Senedd is expected to speak at the event in support.

The few remaining quarrymen from Dinorwic have been invited, as well as others who worked at the quarry including train drivers, mechanics and fitters.

Eilian Williams, one of the organisers of the event said: “Some have suggested that both sets of names should be recognised but we reject that completely.

“This quarry is the place of our ancestors and history for over two centuries, and the land for millennia.

“We were offered to landscape the quarry but this was not felt appropriate as it stands as a monument to the toil and sacrifice of our families.

“This desicion resulted in climbers moving in to use it for recreation. The least that they could have done would be to learn our language and learn the names of the galleries.

“We will press Cyngor Gwynedd and the board of UNESCO for action.”

The event takes place at 3pm on Sunday 23 June at Llyn Padarn. All are welcome.

Find out more about the quarry here.

