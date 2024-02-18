Every Plaid Cymru councillor in Carmarthenshire said the party was wrong to block MP who assaulted his wife from standing again

Martin Shipton

All 38 Plaid Cymru councillors in Carmarthenshire signed a letter accusing the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) of unjustly persecuting an MP who accepted a police caution for assaulting his wife, we can reveal.

The councillors – 27 men and 11 women – suggested that the NEC’s action in overruling the decision of a party disciplinary panel to readmit Carmarthen East & Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards to Plaid may have been unlawful.

Among those who signed the letter was Cllr Ann Davies, who will be Plaid’s candidate in the new constituency of Caerfyrddin / Carmarthen at the general election expected later this year.

Mr Edwards was suspended by Plaid in May 2020 after an incident at his family home that led to his wife, Emma Edwards, calling the police and him subsequently accepting a caution for assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided the right course of action was that he should be issued with a caution rather than charged with an offence because it was a one-off incident and in legal terms the assault was at the low end of seriousness,

Suspended

Plaid’s disciplinary panel decided that Mr Edwards should be suspended from the party for 12 months and take a domestic violence awareness course, after which he would be eligible for readmission.

But in 2022, when he applied for readmission, the decision to let him back in was overruled by the NEC. Mr Edwards then decided to withdraw his application to be reinstated and has since sat in the House of Commons as an Independent MP.

Nation.Cymru has now been given a copy of the letter signed by the 38 councillors and sent to the NEC.

It has not previously been put into the public domain.

The letter states: “We write as the 38-strong group of Plaid Cymru councillors on Carmarthenshire County Council to express our profound concern about the NEC’s recent actions relating to Jonathan Edwards MP. As the general circumstances are well known to us all, our comments are brief and focused. We have three grounds for concern.

1. Jonathan Edwards had already been subject to legal reprimand by accepting a police caution following a domestic incident. Although he was not charged with any offence, Jonathan Edwards showed genuine remorse for his unacceptable behaviour. Having been suspended as a member of Plaid Cymru following the party’s disciplinary procedure, that same panel recently renewed his membership. We maintain that further disciplinary action would be disproportionate and amount to unjust persecution of Jonathan Edwards both professionally and personally.

2. It appears to us that the NEC, at its meeting on Saturday July 16 [2020], exceeded its authority by interfering in a disciplinary matter. If the NEC came to its conclusion a) based on evidence discussed by the disciplinary panel, then it was a constitutional, and possibly legal, breach of procedure; or if b) it was not fully aware of those facts, its action was not evidence based and therefore not legitimate. Either way, we question the NEC’s action and request a full explanation.

“We commend [former Assembly Member] Alun Ffred Jones’ honourable action in stepping down as Chair [of Plaid Cymru] following the NEC’s decision.

3. Our greatest concern is about the damage this is causing Plaid Cymru, especially in Carmarthenshire which made Plaid a credible political party by electing Gwynfor Evans in 1966, and where we’ve worked hard to build the party to the position we hold today at county council level. We always put Plaid Cymru and Wales first and trust that others do likewise.”

Statement

After the letter was sent, Emma Edwards issued a statement withdrawing a comment she had made at the time of her then husband’s caution in which she said she had forgiven him for what had happened, and that as far as she was concerned the matter was closed.

She now said that a press officer working for Mr Edwards had written the earlier statement for her, and expressed her outrage at his readmission to the party. She said it sent a message that survivors of domestic abuse didn’t matter.

We asked Cllr Davies whether she still believed that the NEC had unjustly persecuted Mr Edwards and had potentially broken the law.

We also asked her whether she still believed that the actions of Plaid’s NEC towards Jonathan Edwards had caused damage to the party in Carmarthenshire, with the implication that the NEC members were not putting Wales first.

Cllr Davies said: “For me, everything changed after Emma’s statement. Most of us who had supported Jonathan decided at that point that we could no longer do so.

“After Jonathan announced that he wouldn’t be rejoining Plaid Cymru and the process began to choose a candidate for the new seat, I decided to put my name forward. I was very pleased to be selected. I spoke with Jonathan to avoid any awkwardness between us because we would still have to work together, with him as the MP and me as a councillor. We agreed that we wouldn’t criticise each other in public and I have kept to that.

“My life is full and it’s fabulous – I am a businesswoman, running a children’s nursery with my daughter, we have a family farm and I’m a councillor and cabinet member. Going round the constituency I have been thrilled at the reception I have been getting from people. I was very pleased with the recent poll that saw Plaid Cymru winning the seat, but I know there’s a lot of work to do before the general election.”

Mr Edwards, who did not wish to comment, is still undecided about whether to stand in the new seat as an Independent candidate.

