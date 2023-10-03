Ex Cardiff player Jack Simpson charged by FA over alleged racist abuse

Former Cardiff defender Jack Simpson has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over allegations that he racially abused a team-mate on the club’s pre-season tour.

Simpson, 26, left Cardiff at the end of August after making 23 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

“Jack Simpson, a former Cardiff City player, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for misconduct that took place on their pre-season tour to Portugal in July 2023,” read a statement posted on the FA Spokesperson account on Twitter.

“It’s alleged that the defender’s language towards a teammate was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It’s further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to race and/or colour.”

The FA says Simpson has until October 10 to provide a response.

Weymouth-born Simpson began his career at Bournemouth and spent 18 months at Rangers before joining Cardiff in August 2022.

Cardiff announced Simpson’s departure in a brief 16-word statement on August 31.

“We can confirm that Jack Simpson has today left Cardiff City Football Club by mutual consent,” read a Bluebirds statement.

