Ex-FM declares interest amid calls for crackdown on political donations

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Vaughan Gething declared an interest as the Senedd’s petitions committee discussed calls for a crackdown on donations to politicians.

The former first minister made the declaration as the committee considered a petition calling for stricter rules to limit gifts, donations and payments received by Senedd members

Mr Gething, who broke no rules, stood down in August amid controversy around a £200,000 donation to his Welsh Labour leadership campaign from a convicted polluter.

During the declaration of interest section of Monday’s meeting, he said: “I don’t think I have a declaration of interest but the petitioner, I think, is talking about me in part of it.”

In her 343-name petition, Lyn Eynon wrote: “There has been wide public concern over large donations given to a prominent Member of the Senedd. Lessons must be learnt from this.

‘Integrity’

“Wales must preserve and enhance its reputation for transparency and integrity.

“All MSs have a duty to ensure that no conflict arises, or appears to arise, between their public duties and their private interests.”

Senedd members agreed to keep the petition open while the standards committee concludes its inquiry into the registration and declaration of interests.

Mr Gething wrote to the standards committee in May, acknowledging concerns and calling for a review of the rules on donations made to Senedd members.

The standards committee – which is now chaired by Hannah Blythyn, who was sacked by Mr Gething amid claims of leaking – is expected to continue this work in the summer term.

‘Inappropriate’

Mr Gething also drew the committee’s attention to a petition on Covid-19 vaccine side effects, pointing out he was health minister at the start of the vaccination programme.

While the petition met the 10,000-name threshold to be considered for a Senedd debate, committee members agreed to close the petition submitted by Alison Butler.

Rhys ab Owen, an independent member of the petitions committee, pointed out that module four of the UK Covid inquiry will consider and make recommendations on vaccines.

He said: “I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to have any debate in the Senedd, bearing in mind only a quarter of those who signed the petition were based in Wales.”

Mr Gething said he will be giving written evidence to module four of the Covid inquiry but he was unsure whether he will be called to appear in person.

‘Offensive’

Committee members also closed a 443-name petition, submitted by Jasmin McNally, calling on the Welsh Government to scrap its “racist and ridiculous” anti-racist Wales plan.

Mr Gething pointed out that the plan was endorsed by all parties in the Senedd.

“The petitioner’s entitled to have a different point of view,” he said. “But we’re not going to change government policy or the view of the Senedd on this.

“I disagree in strong terms with the emotive and offensive language used by the petitioner but that’s what happens in a democracy.

“I don’t believe there is more action the committee can take. We simply have a disagreement of views and if she wants people who agree with her, the ballot box is the way to do it.”

Eurovision

During the meeting on January 20, Senedd members discussed a 271-signature petition, calling for meat-free Mondays in every school in Wales.

Manon Thompson, the teenage petitioner, wrote that meat-free Mondays – as adopted by Cardiff council – would reduce carbon footprints and save the lives of animals.

The committee thanked the young campaigner, agreeing to close the petition with Welsh ministers expected to hold a consultation on healthy eating in the spring.

Members also noted a letter from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), dashing petitioners’ hopes of S4C pulling together a bid for Wales to compete in Eurovision.

Bakel Walden, from the EBU, wrote: “As the BBC continues to participate, and remains the rights holder in the United Kingdom, this means an entry from the individual nations of the UK is therefore not possible at the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

