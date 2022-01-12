Ex-lawyer who represented Wales’ most notorious serial killer lands uni role

A former criminal lawyer who represented Wales’ most notorious serial killer has joined Wrexham Glyndŵr University.

Dylan Rhys Jones has been appointed by the university as a senior Law lecturer and says he is looking forward to passing on his knowledge and sharing his experiences with students.

In the mid-1990s’ he gained a high profile as the defence solicitor of Peter Moore, the manager of a cinema in Bagillt, Flintshire, convicted of murdering four men within as many months in a killing spree that shocked the nation.

Moore was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment in November 1996, almost a year after Dylan was first received the call to represent him in December 1995.

After Dylan left the profession he branched out into teaching and media work before taking up the role at Glyndŵr.

He said: “I was a criminal lawyer for over 20 years, then worked at a college teaching law and politics.

“In 2019 I wrote a book telling the story of when I was working as a criminal lawyer for serial killer Peter Moore, which has since been published. I’ve done a lot of radio and media work, filmed some documentaries and am looking forward to a new challenge with the Law department at Glyndŵr.

“There are challenges to grow the department, get the word out that we are doing Law at Glyndŵr and there is a possibility to study Law here.

“It is an exciting opportunity to develop something which hasn’t been in the university before, with my own spin on it using my own background to attract people, and teach people about the law.”

‘Current climate’

He added: “In the current climate with Covid and other concerns, people are tending to want to look at university’s closer to home.

“There are a growing number of people who combine university courses with work and family responsibilities, and that makes an ideal opportunity for people to look at Glyndŵr as a viable option to study Law.

“Looking further afield across North Wales, I speak Welsh, a lot of my legal practice was through the medium of Welsh, I work on Welsh radio and TV so there is an opportunity there to give that bilingual dimension to the course so people can come here and study through either medium, English or Welsh.”