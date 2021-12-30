Ex-Tory MSP suggests Wales shouldn’t have been allowed to set its own Covid rules

A former Tory MSP has suggested that Wales should not have been allowed to set its own rules to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian Monteith who represented the Mid Scotland and Fife region in the Scottish Parliament has argued that there should have been a “UK-wide approach”, which would have put Boris Johnson’s government in charge of Wales’ Covid regulations.

He claimed that it was a “big error” for powers over Covid rules to be “devolved down to different administrations”.

According to the Welsh Election Study conducted by Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, the Welsh public overwhelmingly prefers the Welsh Government’s handing of the pandemic to the UK Government’s.

It put the percentage of respondents who though the approach of the Welsh Government to handling the lockdown was good at 49.72%, while only 28.41% thought the approach of the UK Government was good.

When it came to communicating its decisions, 56.01% of respondents thought the approach of the Welsh Government was good, compared to 37.32% for the UK Government.

Monteith told GB News: “Well it certainly looks like Boris Johnson has got it right, but the big error is that right from the start this should have been a UK-wide national emergency, not devolved down to different administrations.

“So we have all of these confusing and self-defeating competitions between politicians as to who is going to get it right. That could have been avoided by having a UK approach, and now we’re seeing the ridiculous nature of people traveling from different parts of the country to beat the different bans. It’s just ridiculous.”

‘Omicron variant’

England has the highest seven-day positivity rate any country in the UK, as cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surge in the country.

The governments of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have put tighter restrictions in place in a bid to bring down the number of cases, while Boris Johnson’s UK government has refused to do the same in England.

This has led Professor Andrew Watterson, of the faculty of health sciences at the University of Stirling, to suggest that England is “out of step”, adding that “one would have expected a more precautionary and preventative approach” from the UK Government.