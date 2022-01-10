Ex-Welsh Secretary becomes chair of MPs’ Qatar group ahead of World Cup

A former Welsh Secretary has become the chair of an MPs’ group on Qatar, ahead of the World Cup being held in the country

Tory MP Alun Cairns, who represents the Vale of Glamorgan, was made chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Qatar after beating former Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell by just one vote at 46-45.

The group was created to foster good relations between the UK and the Middle Eastern country. All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) are informal cross-party groups in the Westminster Parliament.

FIFA’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar has been the subject of controversy.

The Gulf state has come in for heavy criticism ahead of the World Cup, which will be held this winter, for its treatment of migrant workers.

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International have accused it of using “forced labour” to prepare for the tournament.

The right-wing news blog, Guido Fawkes said: “What’s surprising is just how many MPs actually showed up to the vote. Usually an APPG AGM would struggle to attract one to two dozen MPs – 91 turning up for the Qatar group’s is extraordinary. As one MP wryly observed, it’s almost as if there’s a World Cup in Qatar coming up this winter…”