Ex-Welsh Secretary becomes chair of MPs’ Qatar group ahead of World Cup
A former Welsh Secretary has become the chair of an MPs’ group on Qatar, ahead of the World Cup being held in the country
Tory MP Alun Cairns, who represents the Vale of Glamorgan, was made chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Qatar after beating former Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell by just one vote at 46-45.
The group was created to foster good relations between the UK and the Middle Eastern country. All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) are informal cross-party groups in the Westminster Parliament.
FIFA’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar has been the subject of controversy.
The Gulf state has come in for heavy criticism ahead of the World Cup, which will be held this winter, for its treatment of migrant workers.
Human rights groups such as Amnesty International have accused it of using “forced labour” to prepare for the tournament.
The right-wing news blog, Guido Fawkes said: “What’s surprising is just how many MPs actually showed up to the vote. Usually an APPG AGM would struggle to attract one to two dozen MPs – 91 turning up for the Qatar group’s is extraordinary. As one MP wryly observed, it’s almost as if there’s a World Cup in Qatar coming up this winter…”
Yet another crafty move by boy Cairns. No doubt there will be skips full of loot to be made from it somehow. Watch out for those dodgy World Cup tickets turning up in Cowbridge !
Another job for the industrious Mr Cairns – a nice little earner, no doubt. Lots of money lying round in Quatar.
The chumocracy gravey train will be arriving at the trough on time for the freebe festival and money making machine that is the sport of the working class. Lovely Jubbly, this time next year…
A chance to do a lot of palm-greasing for the trouser press and IPad claiming multijobber
This is marvellous news. It will allow Alun the opportunity to attend the World Cup to support England and sing ‘the national anthem’.
He will be judged by the company he keeps.
I guess if Wales qualifies, he’d still support England
And he would call for a Team GB like the backstabbing little lickspittle he truly is.
Everything he does is pure slime.