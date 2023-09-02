Exclusive images as Dizzee Rascal thrills Welsh fans with surprise Cardiff gig

Rapper Dizzee Rascal thrilled hundreds of fans by playing a surprise gig in Cardiff Bay on Friday night.

The hiphop and grime icon announced the show in Mermaid Quay at just two hours notice, having made similar surprise appearances in other cities.

Announcing the free gig on social media, the 38-year-old said: “Cardiff! Meet me at Mermaid Quay at 7.30pm for a free show.”

Fix Up, Look Sharp! DIZZEE RASCAL at Mermaid Quay tonight pic.twitter.com/kz3WxqndMS — It's On Cardiff (@itsoncardiff) September 1, 2023

The impromptu performance comes ahead of the Cardiff leg of his three date arena tour on October 7, when the multi-award winner will perform at the Utilita Arena, previously known as the Cardiff International Arena.

Clips of the gig have been shared across social media as fans met the rapper with a sea of camera phones when he appeared on a boat in the Mermaid Quay and performed some of his hit songs, including Bonkers.

When @DizzeeRascal does a free show randomly around the corner from your gaff 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9LoRfUPkQ0 — AzzaStreams (@Azza23Gaming) September 1, 2023

In another post he said: “Cardiff, I’m in your area, I’m local man, I’m outside. Cardiff, I’m in your area – come out here man…it’s free.”

Ahead of arriving at the gig by boat, Dizzee Rascal was photographed at Penarth Marina boarding a RIB (rigid inflatable boat).

