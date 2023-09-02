Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Exclusive images as Dizzee Rascal thrills Welsh fans with surprise Cardiff gig

02 Sep 2023 2 minute read
Dizzee Rascal at Penarth Marina on September 1, 2023 ahead of a surprise gig. ©Matthew Horwood

Rapper Dizzee Rascal thrilled hundreds of fans by playing a surprise gig in Cardiff Bay on Friday night.

The hiphop and grime icon announced the show in Mermaid Quay at just two hours notice, having made similar surprise appearances in other cities.

Announcing the free gig on social media, the 38-year-old said: “Cardiff! Meet me at Mermaid Quay at 7.30pm for a free show.”

The impromptu performance comes ahead of the Cardiff leg of his three date arena tour on October 7, when the multi-award winner will perform at the Utilita Arena, previously known as the Cardiff International Arena.

Clips of the gig have been shared across social media as fans met the rapper with a sea of camera phones when he appeared on a boat in the Mermaid Quay and performed some of his hit songs, including Bonkers.

In another post he said: “Cardiff, I’m in your area, I’m local man, I’m outside. Cardiff, I’m in your area – come out here man…it’s free.”

Ahead of arriving at the gig by boat, Dizzee Rascal was photographed at Penarth Marina boarding a RIB (rigid inflatable boat).

