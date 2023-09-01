Exclusive new documentary reveals life of young Welsh rugby star

A brand new BBC documentary will reveal what life is like for 22-year-old Welsh rugby superstar, Louis Rees-Zammit.

The programme will delve into the day-to-day life of the prolific try-scorer and peak behind the scenes at everything from his rugby career to the money and sponsorship deals that go hand-in-hand with being a brand influencer.

Capped for Wales at just 19, Louis secured a lucrative contract with Gloucester, one of the top clubs in England.

The winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise, with a call-up to the British and Irish Lions team when he was just 20 years old.

‘Being Louis Rees-Zammit’ will feature footage from Gloucester Rugby and his time with the British Lions, through to his preparations for the Rugby World Cup.

The hour long show will also highlight the physical and mental pressures put on young players.

Personal Life

From battling injury to the psychological challenges that come with the recovery process, the programme will be an intimate, honest and unfiltered portrait of one of rugby’s youngest superstars, on and off the field.

Diving into his glamorous world, the documentary also takes a look into his personal and family life, with his parents and brother beside him every step of the way, at games, at home and abroad.

Featuring exclusive interviews from those closest to Louis, including Wales international Dan Biggar, the programme shows what’s it really like being Louis Rees-Zammit.

Speaking about the documentary, Louis said: “What you’re going to see is my life behind the scenes, not just as an athlete. You will see how dedicated I am to rugby but also my dedication to things off the field as well.

“Filming my journey, all the shoots I’ve been to and all the games that I’ve played, has been so exciting, from where I started to how far I’ve come. It shows a bit of everything really.”

World Cup

The Wales winger said audiences will learn the person he is off the field and his thoughts on whether Wales can win the World Cup.

Louis said: “From training camps we are looking strong, we’ve got a good gel together, so fingers crossed and it’s up to us on the pitch to perform.

“France and New Zealand are probably the two favourites in the tournament but Australia in our group is going to be pretty difficult.

“Fiji are a strong team as well so those four are the biggest threats but firstly it’s all about getting out of the group games. I think Japan might just sneak in and do well.”

Being Louis Rees-Zammit will air on BBC One Wales at 9pm on Monday, 4 September and will also be available on iPlayer.

