Experts gather in Senedd to discuss benefits of four-day work week

Experts gathered in the Senedd this week to discuss the findings and benefits of a four-day work week pilot.

The recent trial took place on a UK wide scale across a variety of sectors and found that of the 61 companies who participated, 56 are continuing with the four-day week (92%), with 18 confirming the policy as a permanent change.

The pilot found that participating companies experienced a number of positive organisational outcomes with organisational revenue increasing by 1.4%.

The amount of staff leaving decreased by 57%, and the number of logged sick days decreased by 65%.

The Senedd event was sponsored by Plaid Cymru Economy Spokesperson Luke Fletcher MS and guest speakers included Dr. David Frayne of Cambridge University’s Department of Sociology, Joe Ryle of the 4 Day Week Campaign, Chloe Rees of TUC Cymru and Ruth Llewellyn, head of human resources at Welsh housing association Merthyr Valleys Homes which participated in the pilot.

Success

Speaking on behalf of think-tank Autonomy, one of three organisations leading on the pilot alongside 4 Day Week Campaign and 4 Day Week Global, Dr. Frayne spoke of the successes and challenges of the pilot.

Following Dr. Frayne’s presentation, Ruth Llewellyn discussed the practical challenges of implementing the four-day work week at an organisational level.

The event concluded with a lively panel discussion and question and answer session with attendees.

The event’s sponsor Luke Fletcher MS said: “The results from the pilot represent a ground-breaking moment in the shift towards a four-day working week.

“We are continually scrutinising working practices, and the way in which we work is constantly evolving.

“A four-day work week is a step towards a more productive and happier society, one that is fit for purpose and accommodates the multifarious needs of working people.

“The time has come to launch a pilot in Wales so that more Welsh workers can learn about the benefits of the four-day work week first-hand.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

