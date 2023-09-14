Extend miners’ strike pardon to Wales and England, MP suggests

A law passed in Scotland pardoning some miners of convictions during strikes in the 1980s should be extended to Wales and England, a Labour MP has suggested.

The Miners’ Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill was passed last year in the Scottish Parliament with the intention of wiping convictions for those found guilty of breach of the peace, obstruction of the police, or a breach of bail conditions during the strike of 1984-85.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour MP Grahame Morris (Easington) said: “Can we have a debate on extending the Miners’ Strike (Pardons) Bill enacted in Scotland to cover England and Wales?

“Many miners were subject to trumped up charges and convictions.”

Division

The Labour MP said many miners “who lawfully exercised their democratic right to withdraw their labour” were “wrongly pursued and prosecuted”.

He added: “Extending the provisions of the Scottish Bill would be a good start to repairing the deep division that still exists today, and who for sadly too many have taken to their grave.”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said she would write on his behalf to justice ministers to convey the point raised, adding: “I shall ask the Ministry of Justice to contact him.”

