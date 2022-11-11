Extra £7m investment to boost next generation of Welsh speakers

More than £7m is to be invested to boost the next generation of Welsh speakers, with 11 Welsh medium education and childcare projects across Wales set to benefit.

The funding will increase opportunities for Welsh medium education, key to the Welsh Government’s goal of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050, they said.

The projects announced today by Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles is aimed at helping to bring opportunities to more pupils, from early years through to secondary schools to develop their Welsh language skills.

“I’m pleased to see the plans for new projects which will support children and young people of all ages right across Wales,” Jeremy Miles said.

“If we’re going to achieve our ambitious goal of a million Welsh speakers by 2050, it is crucial we put the next generation at the heart of our plans.

“My message is clear, I want Welsh-medium education to be an option for everyone and I want everyone to have the opportunity to be bilingual citizens of Wales.”

Ysgol Llanfawr in Anglesey will receive funding for a new childcare unit, with 50 Welsh Medium childcare places to nurture a new generation of Welsh speakers.

Some projects can also support local communities to use more Welsh.

Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw in Torfaen has secured funding for a floodlit 3G pitch suitable for sports and activities to take place within the school day, which would also bring initiatives to grow the use of the Welsh language to the local community in the evenings, weekends and during school holidays.

11 projects

The projects in full are:

Powys: Ysgol Pennant and Cylch Meithrin Penybontfawr; new early years facility, with an extension to Ysgol Pennantl.

Neath Port Talbot: Mynachlog Nedd refurbishment new seedling school.

Neath Port Talbot: Remodelling of Additional Learning Needs Provision at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Trebannws and establishment of a childcare setting.

Anglesey: Ysgol Llanfawr childcare unit.

Anglesey: Ysgol y Graig childcare unit.

Conwy: Cylch Meithrin Bro Aled, Ysgol Bro Aled, Llansannan; new extension on school premises to provide space for Cylch Meithrin Llansannan.

Torfaen: Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw 3G pitch.

Newport: Sports Hall for Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.

Cardiff: Ysgol Glantaf additional learning needs support – specialist resource base Unit.

Cardiff: Ysgol Bro Edern refurbishment.

Cardiff: Ysgol Plasmawr demountable unit and refurbishment.

