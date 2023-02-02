Extra funding announced for Welsh language initiatives

Community-based language initiatives and local Welsh language newspapers are some of the organisations set to receive a share of almost £260,000 of new funding.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced new support for 36 organisations, to help them continue their work through the current cost-of-living crisis.

Mentrau Iaith, which provide activities and opportunities in Welsh to people in their local areas, will receive a one-off payment to provide an increase in salaries and running costs.

The Mentrau support Welsh-speakers of all ages and abilities to use more Welsh.

Papurau Bro, a network of 53 local Welsh language newspapers, written by the community will also receive a payment to help with rising publication costs.

Bangor University will receive funding to continue its work on the Welsh Government’s Welsh Language Technology Action Plan, and to help people use more Welsh in the workplace via the ARFer project.

Jeremy Miles said: “Cymraeg belongs to us all, and we should all have the chance to use it in our everyday lives.

“I’m pleased to be able to offer additional support to this important network of organisations as they face the additional challenges of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

