Extra support for visitors at popular protected site

Wardens will be on site at a Welsh nature reserve over the summer to engage with the public and minimise disturbance of marine mammals and birds.

Two wardens, employed by the Sea Watch Foundation, will be based at Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest on Anglesey until September, supporting the work of Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

They will engage with the public to raise awareness of nesting birds, reduce fire risk and littering, minimise boat disturbance to marine mammals and birds, and share information about the site and its wildlife.

The posts are funded through Llwyddo’n Lleol 2050 to upskill local people as part of the ARFOR project which supports communities which are heartlands of the Welsh language.

The wardens will be on site seven days a week, primarily on Ynys Llanddwyn.

Conservation and protection

The Sea Watch Foundation is a marine charity working for the conservation and protection of cetaceans – whales, dolphins, and porpoises – in UK and Irish waters.

Jenny Bond, from the charity, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with NRW, and the Anglesey Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team.

“Newborough is one of Wales’ most important coastal nature sites and one of Europe’s finest sand dune systems. It is also a popular visitor attraction and is treasured by local people for its natural beauty and cultural significance.

“Along with our partners we feel it is important to minimise visitors’ impact to allow wildlife and habitats to flourish. Having regular eyes on the water will also help our research into marine mammals in Caernarfon Bay and give the public the chance to get involved with our data collection.”

International importance

Graham Williams, from NRW’s Land Management Team, said: “Newborough is a site of international biodiversity significance and home to some of Wales’ most precious dune habitats supporting a range of rare orchids, amphibians, reptiles and invertebrates.

“Working to highlight and protect its nature and wildlife is a large part of our work managing the site.

“We are looking forward to working with the Sea Watch Foundation to help spread the message about being responsible while you visit. This means following guidance for dog walking, taking your litter home and not lighting fires or barbecues.”

Kinga Niedzinska, from Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Countryside and AONB Team said: “We look forward to working closely with the wardens. Their presence at Newborough and Ynys Llanddwyn will be integral in conserving and enhancing this special place which is cherished by locals and visitors alike.”

The bottlenose dolphin, a species requiring special protection, occurs regularly in the area and you can report sightings via the Seawatch app or 07393482771.

