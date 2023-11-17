Eye-sore hostel and bar set for redevelopment

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A former hostel and bar which was plagued by anti-social behaviour issues following its closure during the Covid pandemic, has been sold.

NosDa hostel and bar in Despenser Street closed down after successive lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic and was thereafter taken advantage of by fly-tippers and drug-users.

Cardiff Council sent a specialist team to clean up the outdoor section of the property in November, 2022, after it became littered with drug paraphernalia and other rubbish.

However, new life could soon be breathed into the former hostel after the company marketing the building, Christie and Co, confirmed that it was sold in August, 2023.

Cardiff Council ward member for Riverside, Cllr Kanaya Singh, said: “The building has been derelict and it has attracted some anti-social behaviour.

“It is a positive for the area now that someone has taken it on and I am really looking forward to seeing what they are going to do with it.”

The property was put on sale for £1m according to a report from WalesOnline in January.

Cllr Singh said he didn’t have any particular preferences in terms of what the building should be turned into next, but he added: “I want the owners to know and appreciate that it is a family based residential area with a rich and strong history and culture.

“It would be great if the new owners could really engage with the local community and whatever they choose to do that they can add value to the area.”

Eye-sore

A number of residents commented on the former hostel and bar in November, 2022, with one saying that it had become an “eye-sore” and another adding that it was “sad” to see it in its then state.

Cllr Singh said: “I should imagine [residents] are relieved. The selling of something just means it has exchanged hands. What I suppose people want is a functioning, working and staffed building where people are going in and out so things like the rubbish are being cleared.

“It is a big building and for it to sit empty, it is unfortunate really.”

When confirming the sale of NosDa, Christie and Co said it was unable to disclose any further details about the purchase. Christie and Co has been asked about the identity of the building’s new owner and whether they would be happy to speak to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) about what they hope to do with it.

