Face masks to be reintroduced for hospital visits in Welsh health board

Face masks will be reintroduced at hospitals in one Welsh health board area from Monday.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) said that masks should be worn by all from Monday, 14 November.

The announcement covers Ysbyty Gwynedd, Glan Clwyd Hospital, Wrexham Maelor Hospital, community hospitals, outpatients appointments, GP practices, health centres, and pharmacies.

The north Wales health board stated: “Due to an increase in the rates of winter respiratory infections over recent weeks, facemasks will be reintroduced to be worn by all visitors, patients and staff, unless exempt, from Monday November 14.

“We know it is important for our patients to receive visits from their loved ones. As a Health Board, we expect the support and respect of our visitors to maintain the safety of our patients by following the visiting measures in place at the time.

“From Monday, 14 November, it is mandatory for all visitors, patients and staff, unless exempt, to wear facemasks provided in all healthcare settings including:

Glan Clwyd Hospital, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Wrexham Maelor Hospital

All community hospitals across north Wales, including outpatients appointments

GP Practices

Health centres

Pharmacies

“Masks will be available at the entrances to our health care settings.

“Visiting arrangements are not changing at present.

“Transmission rates can change rapidly and it is important that you check with the ward/department before visiting.”

