Facebook user suggests Cardiff Airport is ‘a flop’ because of Welsh language use
Stephen Price
A Facebook user has suggested that Cardiff Airport is ‘such a flop’ because of the use of the Welsh language on screens and signage.
Sharing an image of a Welsh language departures screen on Facebook group Cardiff Airport (CWL – EGFF) on Thursday 27 June, Ian Nod wrote: “People ask why Cardiff Airport is such a flop, well here’s one reason.
“An international airport where they use the Welsh language.
“How stupid.”
“How dare we”
The since-deleted post was shared widely across social media, with most people in disbelief that the post had been created and passed by the group’s moderators.
Pamela James wrote, simply: “Because we are Welsh. They probably show English too.”
Another user agreed, writing: “A Welsh airport where it uses Welsh and English. Also suggesting Cardiff Airport is a flop because of the Welsh language is bizarre.
“I’ve never chosen to fly from an airport because of the language they put on the screens.
It’s odd how some people feel the need to post BS like this just to stir things up.”
“Lack of pride”
Carl Davies added: “The lack of pride that our national language is being used at an international airport is frankly quite disgusting.
“No wonder hardly anyone knows about us or our culture.. perhaps you’d like the Welsh Not to be reintroduced?
Bethan Forward agreed, saying: “How do these people even manage to get out of bed in the morning? Honestly!”
Sharing a picture of departure and arrival screens in many other world languages, Helen Williams wrote: “Omg how dare we do the same as other countries.”
Mr Nod replied, writing: “How many people speak Welsh? These countries don’t have to bail their airports out with taxpayers (sic) money (constantly).
“And I can see that they actually have flights. In a couple of weeks there will be one or two flights a day out of Cardiff.”
James Hornsey joked: “I know what you mean! I almost missed my flight from Bangkok last year as all the boards were written in Thai! Outrageous!”
Lloyd Bingham added: “I bet you were distracted by someone saying ‘I’m a proud Thai man but all this Thai language is nonsense.”
Another user said: “Shall we tell the Maltese or Icelandic people to only use English too, since Welsh speakers outnumber those by considerable amounts?”
“Rubbish”
However, many agreed with Mr Nod.
Diane Jones wrote: “I appreciate the Welsh language is spoken by some people, but what (sic) load of rubbish to use it in an international airport with all nationalities passing through.”
Appreciating the support, and suggesting that the airport will one day become a housing estate, Mr Nod replied: “Some people understand Diane. Others want to promote being patriotic and only thinking about the few hundred that only speak Welsh other than the millions of people that can’t speak Welsh.
Cardiff Airport
Cardiff Airport continues to make a loss as it struggles to attract passengers back to pre-pandemic levels.
The airport lost £4.5m in the year to March 2023 according to company accounts, after receiving a government grant of £5.3m.
The company, which is owned by the Welsh government, hopes to make more use of its land to raise money.
Accounts say that the decision of Wizz Air to end its ties with the airport in 2023 reinforces “the need to ensure that dependence on passenger activities for the majority of revenues is reduced”.
Commitment
A Welsh government spokesperson said previously: “We’re committed to maintaining an airport in Wales because of the benefits it brings to the Welsh economy and its local supply chain.
“The airport generates over £240m GVA to the Welsh economy, annually. The executive team continues to work hard to restore flights and diversify the business as part of its recovery from the pandemic.
“Commercial discussions remain ongoing between Cardiff Airport and the airline regarding the resumption of the Qatar Airways’ Doha service from Cardiff.”
Last couple of times I have flown from Rhoose, I barely seen any evidence Cymru existed. Lots of union flags on things to buy. So surely the weird brit nat must be happpy at that.
Those type of comments are all over social media daily.
People are free to spew hate and vile racism against us every day, and zero action will be taken.
How I’d love to cause those anti-language scum some suffering
Hope Ian Nod is sucked into an airplane engine. That’ll teach him.
Probably not the use of Welsh, more likely very few and expensive flights might be the reason CWL is a flop and black hole for Welsh Tax Payers money!
If the Westminster Conservative Govt had devolved Air Passenger Duty to the Welsh Govt, then Cardiff could lower costs and position itself more keenly.
However, Welsh politicians like Alun Cairns, the MP for the constituency the airport is actually in, did not want this and complained that it would be unfair to an English airport if Cardiff was a level playing field competitor.
One of the 2 big airlines at Bristol said it would come to Cardiff if the APD was delolved and set fairer.
Clearly Mr Nod and his acolytes are a bunch of carrots!
I find it disappointing that a supposedly professional outfit is making stories from Facebook posts. Furthermore, as operators of that group your insinuation that this was approved by us or a group moderator is wholly untrue. As you know Facebook is a place where people are free to express their opinion in groups and that does not mean the group, members or admin agree with it. We will be in touch your editor in due course.
Hi Nick,
Nowhere did I say it was representative of the group’s moderators or admins’ opinions.
It’s a lighthearted piece that also shines a spotlight on attitudes towards the Welsh language, but I’ll take your opinion and disappointment on board and let the Editor know to look out for your email.
Diolch
Steve
“and passed by the group’s moderators.”
Not sure suggesting censorship is “lighthearted:
Was it not passed? Or do you have it open without moderation?
We publish opinions we don’t agree with.
Posts are open forum, as you would know if you actually asked or did some journalism and bothered to research. We reactively moderate.
I’ll give you a shout next time you take your time to moderate anti-Welsh language posts then – got it. All the best!
One Facebook bigot does not a news story make…