Facebook user suggests Cardiff Airport is ‘a flop’ because of Welsh language use

A Facebook user has suggested that Cardiff Airport is ‘such a flop’ because of the use of the Welsh language on screens and signage.

Sharing an image of a Welsh language departures screen on Facebook group Cardiff Airport (CWL – EGFF) on Thursday 27 June, Ian Nod wrote: “People ask why Cardiff Airport is such a flop, well here’s one reason.

“An international airport where they use the Welsh language.

“How stupid.”

“How dare we”

The since-deleted post was shared widely across social media, with most people in disbelief that the post had been created and passed by the group’s moderators.

Pamela James wrote, simply: “Because we are Welsh. They probably show English too.”

Another user agreed, writing: “A Welsh airport where it uses Welsh and English. Also suggesting Cardiff Airport is a flop because of the Welsh language is bizarre.

“I’ve never chosen to fly from an airport because of the language they put on the screens.

It’s odd how some people feel the need to post BS like this just to stir things up.”

“Lack of pride”

Carl Davies added: “The lack of pride that our national language is being used at an international airport is frankly quite disgusting.

“No wonder hardly anyone knows about us or our culture.. perhaps you’d like the Welsh Not to be reintroduced?

Bethan Forward agreed, saying: “How do these people even manage to get out of bed in the morning? Honestly!”

Sharing a picture of departure and arrival screens in many other world languages, Helen Williams wrote: “Omg how dare we do the same as other countries.”

Mr Nod replied, writing: “How many people speak Welsh? These countries don’t have to bail their airports out with taxpayers (sic) money (constantly).

“And I can see that they actually have flights. In a couple of weeks there will be one or two flights a day out of Cardiff.”

James Hornsey joked: “I know what you mean! I almost missed my flight from Bangkok last year as all the boards were written in Thai! Outrageous!”

Lloyd Bingham added: “I bet you were distracted by someone saying ‘I’m a proud Thai man but all this Thai language is nonsense.”

Another user said: “Shall we tell the Maltese or Icelandic people to only use English too, since Welsh speakers outnumber those by considerable amounts?”

“Rubbish”

However, many agreed with Mr Nod.

Diane Jones wrote: “I appreciate the Welsh language is spoken by some people, but what (sic) load of rubbish to use it in an international airport with all nationalities passing through.”

Appreciating the support, and suggesting that the airport will one day become a housing estate, Mr Nod replied: “Some people understand Diane. Others want to promote being patriotic and only thinking about the few hundred that only speak Welsh other than the millions of people that can’t speak Welsh.

Cardiff Airport

Cardiff Airport continues to make a loss as it struggles to attract passengers back to pre-pandemic levels.

The airport lost £4.5m in the year to March 2023 according to company accounts, after receiving a government grant of £5.3m.

The company, which is owned by the Welsh government, hopes to make more use of its land to raise money.

Accounts say that the decision of Wizz Air to end its ties with the airport in 2023 reinforces “the need to ensure that dependence on passenger activities for the majority of revenues is reduced”.

Commitment

A Welsh government spokesperson said previously: “We’re committed to maintaining an airport in Wales because of the benefits it brings to the Welsh economy and its local supply chain.

“The airport generates over £240m GVA to the Welsh economy, annually. The executive team continues to work hard to restore flights and diversify the business as part of its recovery from the pandemic.

“Commercial discussions remain ongoing between Cardiff Airport and the airline regarding the resumption of the Qatar Airways’ Doha service from Cardiff.”

