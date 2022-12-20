‘Faith lost’ in Welsh Government’s ability to manage NHS, says Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has said that health and care staff have “lost faith” in the Welsh Government’s ability to manage the NHS in Wales.

On the second day of strike action from nurses and ahead of the ambulance worker strike tomorrow, Plaid Cymru has also reiterated its message of support for all workers fighting for fair pay and safe working conditions.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for health and care described the strikes as a ‘last resort of a health service on its knees’.

The Welsh Government has said that funding from the UK Government would be needed to increase a pay offer for striking nurses.

The Royal College of Nursing has threatened to stage a fresh wave of strikes in the new year if demands are not met.

December has so far seen industrial action from rail staff, DVSA, nurses, Royal Mail and ambulance workers.

Speaking after joining nurses on the picket line at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “Our health and care service needs healing.

“If we are to truly get to grips with the chronic issues plaguing our NHS – long waiting lists, pressure on health and care workers and the current backlog in treatment and diagnosis – then we must build a more resilient and robust health and care service, starting with support for our hard-working staff.

“These strikes have never just been about pay. Our health and care staff are over-worked and under-resourced and have lost faith in the Welsh Government’s ability to manage the NHS.

“Welsh Government must use all the levers at their disposal to improve the pay award and to improve working conditions. Without workers, there is no NHS.”

