Fall in overseas students accepted on undergraduate degree courses

Nick Hillman, director of the Hepi, said: “It is good to see the numbers for UK students are more positive than many people feared they would be.

“But the number of 18-year-olds has been rising fast, so the small increase in accepted applicants from the UK – which comes after two years of soft demand – is nothing to write home about.

“This is especially so when setting aside the decline in international students applying through Ucas.

“The rhetoric about international students may have changed radically as a result of July’s general election, but the policies haven’t.

“The UK’s whole approach needs to be looked at again if we are to compete with places like the US, given Donald Trump has promised green cards to international students in the US.”

A UUK spokesperson said: “International students provide huge benefits to our universities, and the cross-subsidisation of teaching and research from their fees supports high-quality education for all students.

“The downturn in international undergraduate accepted applicants via Ucas points to a challenging environment for international student recruitment and university finances.

“The new Government’s support of international students has been welcomed by the sector, but we must go further to ensure the UK remains globally competitive and an attractive destination for international students.”

Jo Saxton, chief executive at Ucas, said: “I am pleased to see an increased number of UK 18-year-olds accepting places at universities and colleges in 2024.

“But what I’m even more delighted about, is that we are seeing record numbers of disadvantaged students taking this important next step.

“Removing barriers — both real and perceived — is an absolute priority for us, and it’s encouraging to see those numbers growing.”