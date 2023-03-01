Fall in support for Welsh independence a ‘wake up call’ says YesCymru
The CEO of YesCymru has described new polling which reveals a decline in support for Welsh Independence as a “wake up call”.
Gwern Gwynfil, who heads up the pro-independence group, made the comments in response to figures from a Wales Online YouGov poll on Welsh Independence Voting intentions, published today.
These figures show support for Welsh independence falling to 18%, with 55% against.
20% of those polled responded don’t know/wouldn’t vote.
This decline has seen the Yes vote fall back to the levels recorded in 2019.
Despite the fall in support for independence, the percentage of people saying they would vote to stay in the UK has remained static.
Work to be done
“These poll figures must be a wakeup call for the independence movement,” Gwern Gwynfil said.
“There is much more work to be done if we are to persuade our fellow citizens to buy into our vision for a free and independent Wales. We are facing a cost-of-living crisis that has been engineered in the crumbling halls of Westminster.
As a movement, we at YesCymru need to show there is a real alternative and demonstrate how independence would give us the tools we need to improve living standards in Wales and lift our people out of poverty.
“For Welsh independence to be taken seriously, we need to offer a compelling vision of this brighter future for Wales. Indy supporters must unite with one voice, we must speak clearly, we must convince all of our communities that Independence is the only way that Wales will break free of the cycle of poverty and underachievement to which we have been consigned to by centuries of Westminster rule and domination.
“There is no insurance policy, Westminster does not care for Wales or the people who live here, there is no comfort in the blanket thrown over Wales by London – it merely stifles us and stops us growing, investing and innovating.”
“Indy supporters must unite with one voice” by putting Wales first. And not fall out about wider issues. I happen to believe that pretending some men are actually women, and that outsourcing our pollution so other countries produce our electricity are dead-end policies. But I agree with anyone who says that Wales must raise its own taxes and get the Welsh economy going, which we’re not doing. If we can all agree to be honest with all those who doubt Indy, and don’t want to be told what to think about wider issues, YesCymru and Wales will deserve to succeed.
….and there you go, with one particular piece of nastiness, you have demonstrated that there is no place for certain people in your own vision for Cymru and therefore, at least in your case, no possibility of uniting the independence movement. You also refer to “belief” and then make a statement about a bunch of non-existent people*, you can’t run a successful life or country or campaign on “beliefs” and “beliefs”. You seem to think you can “unite with one voice” whilst excluding the humanity of some of those voices. …and you keep referring to this country as “Wales”. That’s… Read more »
Perhaps Jonathan Edwards words were clumsy, but the (sort of?) point he makes is valid. Worryingly, you have dived for your keyboard to continue the negative debate, exactly what needs to be avoided!. As the yes Cymru movement exploded in 2019, it almost collapsed with the entry of one issue groups intent on following their own (irrelevant) agenda. The Scottish fiasco hasn’t helped; making a big issue over a marginal matter that is of no interest to most of the population must, have in the public’s eyes, questioned the ability of those governing Scotland, and by implication independence. Perhaps the… Read more »
This should be of no surprise because people are waking up to seeing that the independence movement has been hijacked by those who don’t really care about independence but using it for their own ideological purposes. Their ‘nationalism’ is based on hatred of the English rather than a love of Wales. Their constant attacks on anyone who doesn’t agree with them is divisive and alienates those who are needed to gain independence. We can read their spiteful attacks and vitreole daily on this website. To gain independence people need to have pride in themselves and that is achieved by learning… Read more »
There are massive risks in staying within the UK and massive risks of leaving. Sadly, it’s likely that our nation will be poorer regardless of what step we take. But communities want a plan which doesn’t set them back financially, at least not in medium to long term, and first step in that is getting to Scotland level of having our own courts, sufficient transport network and sufficient working population.
After we reach Scotland level we can continue to progress. But someone needs to be thinking about details as well as overall picture of independence being the better option.
Gwern, it may be a wake up call for you but for many the alarm went off in 2021 when Yes Cymru, hitherto seen as a “good movement” was hijacked by a bunch of people who only cared about their individual single issues and didn’t give a damn about the broader front towards independence. The hatred that spewed from a small group of anarchic hijackers had no place in the minds of most adults here in Wales. It triggered suspicion and led to many who had until then had been drawn to the proposition to back away as the narrow… Read more »
Support for welsh indy being at the level it was in 2019 (according to this poll at least) is hardly indicative of the roof falling in on hopes for welsh indy. I recall the 2019 polling figures being warmly greeted by indy supporters, given that polls just a few years earlier had shown support for welsh indy in single figures. But if you want independence for Wales then vote for plaid cymru – there is no other way it will happen.