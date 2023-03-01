Fall in support for Welsh independence a ‘wake up call’ says YesCymru

The CEO of YesCymru has described new polling which reveals a decline in support for Welsh Independence as a “wake up call”.

Gwern Gwynfil, who heads up the pro-independence group, made the comments in response to figures from a Wales Online YouGov poll on Welsh Independence Voting intentions, published today.

These figures show support for Welsh independence falling to 18%, with 55% against.

20% of those polled responded don’t know/wouldn’t vote.

This decline has seen the Yes vote fall back to the levels recorded in 2019.

Despite the fall in support for independence, the percentage of people saying they would vote to stay in the UK has remained static.

Work to be done

“These poll figures must be a wakeup call for the independence movement,” Gwern Gwynfil said.

“There is much more work to be done if we are to persuade our fellow citizens to buy into our vision for a free and independent Wales. We are facing a cost-of-living crisis that has been engineered in the crumbling halls of Westminster.

As a movement, we at YesCymru need to show there is a real alternative and demonstrate how independence would give us the tools we need to improve living standards in Wales and lift our people out of poverty.

“For Welsh independence to be taken seriously, we need to offer a compelling vision of this brighter future for Wales. Indy supporters must unite with one voice, we must speak clearly, we must convince all of our communities that Independence is the only way that Wales will break free of the cycle of poverty and underachievement to which we have been consigned to by centuries of Westminster rule and domination.

“There is no insurance policy, Westminster does not care for Wales or the people who live here, there is no comfort in the blanket thrown over Wales by London – it merely stifles us and stops us growing, investing and innovating.”

