Fall in Welsh-only and rise in British identity in Wales, census suggests

There has been a slight decrease in those saying that they are Welsh-only in Wales between 2011 and 2021, the new census results reveal.

55.2% of people selected a “Welsh” only identity in Wales in 2021, a decrease from 57.5% in 2011.

Meanwhile, 18.5% of people selected a “British” only identity – an increase from 16.9% in 2011.

The number of people selecting both Welsh and British identities rose to 8.1% from 7.1% in 2011.

Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly had the highest percentage of Welsh identifiers at 69-70%, according to the census.

Flintshire, Monmouthshire and Powys had the least.

Across Wales and England, there was a fall in the percentage of people identifying as Welsh-only from 3.7% to 3.2% – 2,053,419 to 1,908,644.

Meanwhile, English-only identity saw a large fall in England. 15.3% of people selected an “English” only identity – a decrease from 60.4% in 2011.

However, the ONS said that changes in England might be influenced by the fact that ‘British’ became the top response option in 2021.

“While the increase in the number of usual residents describing their national identity as ‘British’ and the fall in the number describing their national identity as ‘English’ may partly reflect true change, it is most likely to be a result of the changes to the question structure where ‘British’ became the top response option in 2021 for England only,” they said.

In Wales, however, Welsh was the first option, which may have increased the percentage choosing that option.

Religion

The census also showed that less than half the population of Wales now consider themselves Christian.

Wales had a greater fall in people reporting their religion as Christian than across England and Wales as a whole.

Wales saw a fall to 43.6% in 2021 from 57.6% in 2011.

Those giving a response of “no religion” saw a 14.5 percentage point rise from 32.1% in 2011 to 46.5% in 2021.

Flintshire, Anglesey and Conwy were the only three local authority areas with more than half of people calling themselves Christian.

