Fall in Welsh-only and rise in British identity in Wales, census suggests
There has been a slight decrease in those saying that they are Welsh-only in Wales between 2011 and 2021, the new census results reveal.
55.2% of people selected a “Welsh” only identity in Wales in 2021, a decrease from 57.5% in 2011.
Meanwhile, 18.5% of people selected a “British” only identity – an increase from 16.9% in 2011.
The number of people selecting both Welsh and British identities rose to 8.1% from 7.1% in 2011.
Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly had the highest percentage of Welsh identifiers at 69-70%, according to the census.
Flintshire, Monmouthshire and Powys had the least.
Across Wales and England, there was a fall in the percentage of people identifying as Welsh-only from 3.7% to 3.2% – 2,053,419 to 1,908,644.
Meanwhile, English-only identity saw a large fall in England. 15.3% of people selected an “English” only identity – a decrease from 60.4% in 2011.
However, the ONS said that changes in England might be influenced by the fact that ‘British’ became the top response option in 2021.
“While the increase in the number of usual residents describing their national identity as ‘British’ and the fall in the number describing their national identity as ‘English’ may partly reflect true change, it is most likely to be a result of the changes to the question structure where ‘British’ became the top response option in 2021 for England only,” they said.
In Wales, however, Welsh was the first option, which may have increased the percentage choosing that option.
Religion
The census also showed that less than half the population of Wales now consider themselves Christian.
Wales had a greater fall in people reporting their religion as Christian than across England and Wales as a whole.
Wales saw a fall to 43.6% in 2021 from 57.6% in 2011.
Those giving a response of “no religion” saw a 14.5 percentage point rise from 32.1% in 2011 to 46.5% in 2021.
Flintshire, Anglesey and Conwy were the only three local authority areas with more than half of people calling themselves Christian.
No wonder, with the amount of Sais immigrants living in Cymru, especially in Powys, NE and SW Cymru.
100,000 fewer people identifying as Welsh only. Unless the same number have net emmigrated out- that is huge drop give
I suspect it is a function of the relative political situation at the time of the census. Were the census held today, I think you might find more people identifying as Welsh only.
There are plenty of fluctuations between censuses. For example in 2011 I was British Welsh, or Welsh British (I forget which. I have been both). Since 26th June 2016 I have been Welsh. Or Welsh European. Now just Welsh.
On a brighter note, the most popular religion in Cymru is NO Religion
Well no wonder, with all the housing being built for colonists.
Since Covid four family houses in my street have been sold – all to couples or families from London, Swindon or the English Midlands. Wonder how they’ll identify themselves in the 2031 Census? Expect to see this trend continuing as more people decide to come to Cymru for “the cheap, good life”, and we will see more areas become ‘minority Welsh’.