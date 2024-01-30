Fallout from Horizon scandal depriving Welsh community of essential services

Plaid Cymru MP, Liz Saville Roberts has secured a meeting with the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Trade to discuss the impact that the Post Office scandal is having on communities in her constituency.

Nefyn Post Office has been closed since September 2023 and despite initial expressions of interest in taking over the service, those have since been withdrawn.

The Post Office has also refused to provide Nefyn with an alternative, outreach service.

Ongoing scandal

Liz Saville Roberts, who is Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, understands that some of the interested parties withdrew their expressions of interest as a direct result of the ongoing scandal engulfing the Post Office.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The effects of the Horizon scandal and Post Office business practices are still hurting our communities.

“The post office in Nefyn closed partly because staff no longer trust the computer systems, which I bet is happening in countless communities.

“I have asked the Post Office to provide an outreach van in Nefyn if no business at all is willing to provide that service – as appears very likely, because I have asked businesses; last week, the Post Office said no.

“Will the Minister guarantee the people of Nefyn that this, the oldest and second largest town in Llŷn, will again have post services in the town?”

Response

Responding, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kevin Hollinrake MP said: “I am very happy to take that point up with the Right Hon. Lady, and to meet her to discuss it. It is very important that our citizens – our consumers – have confidence in the Post Office.

“That has certainly been the experience in my patch: people have been outraged when there is a closure, so the general public have some confidence in the service.

“The Horizon system is being replaced. As far as I know, there has never been a case of a customer losing out because of the Horizon system, but I am very happy to meet the Right Hon. Lady to discuss her case in Nefyn.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

