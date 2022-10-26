‘Families forced to consider leaving Wales due to social housing crisis,’ say Tories

Families are being forced to consider leaving Wales due to a shortage of social housing, Welsh Conservatives have said.

Almost 90,000 households (200,000 people) are now on the social housing list in Wales, an increase of 40% from 2018 when it was at 65,000.

Citing a recent BBC report that an Anglesey family-of-eight fear having to split up or move to Scotland due to a ‘housing crisis,’ Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Housing, Janet Finch-Saunders MS said: “It is a national disgrace that families are being forced to consider leaving Wales as a result of 25 years of Labour failings.

“With almost 90,000 households on a social housing waiting list, how can Labour ministers genuinely say that we are a nation of sanctuary?

“The simple truth is that hard working families are paying the price for Labour’s housing crisis while Labour ministers look to waste £100 million on more politicians in Cardiff Bay.

“Labour ministers must stop avoiding responsibility for over two decades of inaction, put an end to their vanity projects and focus on building the houses that the people of Wales desperately need.”

Welsh Liberal Democrats have also raised their concerns about a social housing crisis.

The party states that Welsh Government figures show that housebuilding appears to have fallen this year and that Labour is allowing progress to stall.

Welsh Government figures released at the start of this month show 1,232 new homes were built between April and June, 27% less than the same quarter of 2019.

If this rate was replicated throughout the whole of 2022, 4,928 homes would be completed far below the median estimated annual need of 7,400, Welsh Liberal Democrats have said.

‘Seriously concerning’

“These figures are seriously concerning,” Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are proud that during the last Government we were able to use our influence to build 20,000 affordable homes by 2021. However, it now feels like Labour is letting these targets slip through their fingers.

“People across Wales deserve a place to call home and that shouldn’t be an unachievable aspiration.

“What we are seeing now is generations of people, particularly younger people being unable to move out of their parent’s or relatives’ house and being unable to have an independent life of their own. This is not to mention the number of people being forced to move away from their home town.

“Policies such as increasing taxation on second homes is welcome, but are not a silver bullet. To beat the housing crisis we need to see a higher number of homes being built and we need to see the Welsh Government work closely with local authorities to create the policies that enable housing (both social and private) to be built.”

