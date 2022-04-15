Families urged to sign up for the Welsh Government’s Healthy Start scheme

Eligible families are being urged to sign up for the government’s Healthy Start scheme which enables recipients to get healthy food and vitamins for free

Healthy Start is available to those who are more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under four and are in receipt of certain benefits.

From the 10th week of pregnancy until a child turns 4, people who qualify for the scheme could be entitled to more than £1,200 to spend on healthy food.

Families that qualify can get a pre-paid card that is topped up every 4 weeks with credit to buy healthy food – fruit, vegetables, pulses and milk and infant formula.

They can also get free Healthy Start vitamins.

Currently, nearly 40% of people within Wales who are eligible for the scheme are not claiming it.

Healthy Start cards can be used in retailers that sell food and accept MasterCard and can be used to purchase:

cow’s milk

fresh, frozen and tined fruit and vegetables

dried and tinned pulses

first infant formula milk.

Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle said: “Typically four in ten people in Wales who could be receiving Healthy Start have not yet applied.

“I would urge people who think they may qualify to apply on line.

“Sadly, the increased cost of living is affecting so many families in Wales and across the UK, and I want to ensure that people are aware of Healthy Start and making use of the scheme to help them buy healthy food for their families”.

To find out if you’re eligible visit www.healthystart.nhs.uk

