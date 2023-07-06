Family appeal for wedding ring return

The family of a burglary victim in Penarth are appealing for the return of a wedding ring which has huge sentimental value.

The gold wedding band, like the one pictured, belonged to a late relative and the family are devastated it has been stolen.

The ring, along with other jewellery, Rolex watches and a large safe, was taken from a house in Dros y Mor near Marine Parade.

The elderly occupier was on an extended holiday at the time, but it has been established that the burglary happened sometime between May 18 and 25.

They gained access by smashing a back window.

Distress

Detective Sergeant Gareth Martin said: “The family are devastated by this incident. They are appealing to the person responsible to show some compassion and somehow return the ring which has an inscription inside, like the one pictured.

“They would like whoever has the ring to please hand it into a police station or return by any other way they see fit.

“Burglary not only involves the loss of personal property, but also causes significant emotional distress.

“South Wales Police is committed to investigating serious and complex crimes such as burglary.”

Anyone with information on this burglary or the whereabout of the stolen jewellery, please contact South Wales Police by one of the following means quoting occurrence number 2300169926.

